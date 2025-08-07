China Railway Container To Join Azerbaijani-Kazakh-Georgian Railway Venture

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A Chinese company, China Railway Container, will join a joint railway venture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

This issue was discussed at a meeting of shareholders of Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd. The sides agreed to join a joint venture proposed by China Railway Container Transport LLC, a subsidiary of China Railway Container Transport Co Ltd. The integration of China's largest container transport operator will give additional impetus to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and strengthen its competitive position in the market.

Moreover, during a working visit to Baku, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Railways Talgat Aldybergenov met with the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, and took part in an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the joint venture Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd.

The parties also discussed the development of the Middle Corridor, digitalization of logistics processes, implementation of the roadmap for eliminating bottlenecks, and other important aspects of bilateral cooperation.

"An agreement was reached on the introduction of joint monitoring of the timing of container trains along the route. This will ensure schedule stability, promptly resolve emerging logistics issues, and improve the efficiency of the route," the information notes.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the partners, the route has acquired key competitive advantages - high speed and reliability of delivery. Today, cargo from China to Europe via TITR is delivered in 15-18 days, which is almost twice as fast as by sea.

The meeting with Minister Rashad Nabiyev was also attended by Kazakhstan's Presidential Advisor Asel Zhanasova, Chairman of the Committee for Railway and Water Transport Zhanibek Taizhanov, heads of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Georgian Railway JSC.

Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd is a joint venture established by the railway companies of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan to develop and improve the efficiency of transit transportation along the Middle Corridor.