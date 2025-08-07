Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan's Tokayev Appoints New Ambassador To Thailand

2025-08-07 10:05:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 7 . President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Margulan Baimukhan as the new Ambassador to Thailand, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

"By presidential decree, Margulan Bakytuly Baimukhan has been appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, as well as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP)," the statement reads.

From 2021 until now, Margulan Baimukhan has served as Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Belgium, as well as the Head of the country's mission to the European Union and NATO. Additionally, he concurrently held the post of Ambassador to Luxembourg.

