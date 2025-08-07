Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Makassed Hospital Offers Free Treatment For 286 Patients In Husseiniya District


(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 7 (Petra) – Makassed Charitable Society Hospital, affiliated with the Jordanian Zakat Fund of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, held a free medical day in Husseiniya district of Ma'an Governorate, with participation of a specialized medical team.
In a statement, the hospital's director general, Dr. Bassam Shloul, said the free medical day featured medical and laboratory tests for patients, as well as providing the necessary medications and treatments.
Shloul announced a total of 286 patients benefited from the medical services, adding that an ultrasound device also served pregnant women in the area.
This event, he stated, is part of the hospital's plan to provide free medical services to Jordan's local communities with support from the Zakat Fund.
Since 2018, he indicated that the hospital has implemented a total of 110 free medical days in the Kingdom's various governorates, benefiting more than 65,000 patients.

