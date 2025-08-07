New Stablecoin App, Rizon, Launches To Simplify Digital Dollar Spending Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

“For the first time in history, we're witnessing the rise of a truly internet-native financial system centered around one simple, powerful idea: a dollar in the cloud. A dollar that anyone with a smartphone can access, save, spend, or invest,” says Ignas Survila, CEO and Co-Founder of Rizon.

Rizon was founded by Ignas Survila and Laurynas Jokubaitis , two experienced entrepreneurs with deep roots in blockchain and product innovation. Ignas is a serial builder and twice-exited founder. Laurynas founded and sold a crypto-loyalty company that raised $37 million and co-founded Heiko Network -backed by Lightspeed Faction.

Their backgrounds shaped Rizon's mission to bring stablecoins to everyday users. To make the app as simple as possible, Rizon partnered with:



Privy , which provides simple wallet infrastructure and authentication.

Rain , which issues payment cards and handles compliance and backend integration.

Visa , allowing users to spend their stablecoins online, in-store, or at ATMs. Circle (the issuer of USDC) , allowing Rizon to offer users one of the most trusted digital dollars.

Stablecoin use has been booming in recent years, according to a report by the World Economic Forum . With the US recently passing the GENIUS Act (the first federal law regulating stablecoins), trust in stablecoins will only grow further. That's why it's so important to make stablecoins accessible, secure, and easy for anyone to use.

About Rizon

Rizon is a non-custodial stablecoin app that lets users deposit, send, spend, and receive USDC and USDT. Available in 110 countries, it issues Visa cards accepted at 100 million+ merchants and ATMs worldwide. Rizon aims to make stablecoins a simple, mainstream option for everyday spending. Learn more at .

