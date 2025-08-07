Otter PR Retained By Datchat To Help Refine Social Media And Privacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading national PR firm will direct communications efforts for the DatChat & Myseum Platforms

ORLANDO, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat Inc. (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging and social media company, has officially selected Otter PR as its public relations (PR) agency. Otter PR has been recognized as the #1 PR Agency by Clutch, G2, and UpCity for delivering consistent and quality media placements for their clients.

DatChat Inc. CEO, Darin Myman , expressed his excitement about working with Otter PR, stating,“Otter PR's successful track record of promoting innovative brands matches our goal to transform social networking privacy standards. The strategic guidance and media relationships of Otter PR will prove essential for DatChat Inc. as we expand our operations and reach new audiences while continuing to innovate.”

“The Otter PR team feels privileged to work with a platform that transforms digital privacy and secure communication standards,” says Otter PR Co-founder and CEO, Scott Bartnick .“DatChat Inc. represents more than a social network because it leads the way toward an online world that protects user privacy. The team at Otter PR feels enthusiastic about spreading the DatChat Inc. message while backing their efforts to change how people interact and safeguard their digital existence.”

As online authentic engagement and data privacy become increasingly sought after, DatChat Inc. is pioneering the way forward for secure social networking by creating an entirely private and user-controlled digital space.

For all media inquiries and interview requests, contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at ... .

About DatChat, Inc:

DatChat, Inc. (Nasdaq: DATS) is a secure messaging and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology provides users with a traditional texting experience while offering control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, users can feel secure at any time by deciding how long their messages last on a recipient's device and deleting individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened. DatChat's Myseum platform,“Your Forever Digital Showbox,” is a multi-tiered social media ecosystem that enables individuals, families, and other groups to store and share digital content, such as messages, photos, videos, and documents, within a highly secure and private family library. For more information about DatChat, please visit datchat.com .



About Otter PR:

Otter PR is a fast-growing, innovative, and creative company building thought leaders and businesses, and transforming brands into household names. As one of the top 100 PR agencies in the nation, Otter PR brings fresh content and perspectives to the table. They've been featured in Yahoo Finance, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and so many more. Otter PR has received numerous accolades, including being named a Clutch #1 PR firm, a G2 #1 PR firm, and an UpCity #1 PR firm, as well as being recognized as one of O'Dwyer's Top PR firms, among other top awards and recognitions.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at . Except as may be required by applicable law, The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

...

800-658-8081