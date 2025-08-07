Manipur Police Intensifies Migrant Detection Drive, 304 Detained

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Aug 7 (IANS) Manipur Police, which launched extensive search operations across the state to detect the illegal infiltrators from other countries, including Myanmar and Bangladesh, detected 304 people without a valid Inner Line Permit (ILP), officials said on Thursday.

A senior police official said that documents of 2,412 individuals have been verified during the past week, out of which 170 were found without an ILP permit and 134 carried expired ILP documents. These defaulters were immediately taken to Mao gate ILP counter in the Senapati district and made to acquire the required ILP passes.

However, so far, no illegal immigrant has been detected, he said. The drive was carried out in market areas, along the National Highway-2, Maram-Peren road, Tadubi-Tolloi road and other inter-village roads in all Police Station jurisdictions by the Senapati District Police Task Force, which was constituted to detect the illegal migrants.

Checking continues to be carried on at all border entry points. This special drive would be continued in the days to come, the official said. The ILP under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, is an official travel document that allows an Indian citizen to visit the ILP-enforced state and areas for a limited period and with a specific purpose.

The ILP, which aims to protect the identity and existence of the indigenous people, has been in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.

Obtaining the ILP is mandatory for anyone who is not an indigenous inhabitant of these northeastern states, and after obtaining the permit, the individual can enter these states for a specified period and specific purpose.

Agitations are being held on and off to promulgate the ILP in Meghalaya. In an all-out effort, Manipur Police last month launched extensive search operations across the state to detect the illegal infiltrators from other countries, including Myanmar and Bangladesh.

A senior official said that the Manipur Police, with utmost seriousness, have taken up the issue of illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis, Rohingyas (Myanmar nationals) and Pakistani citizens, in view of growing challenges and threats.

He said that the revised instructions outlining the procedure for detection, restriction of movement, and deportation of such illegal migrants have been issued recently by the police headquarters and circulated to all 16 district Superintendents of Police across the state.

“In addition, a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for verification and detection of illegal immigrants, including Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals, has been provided to ensure uniform and coordinated action at the district level," the official said.

To strengthen enforcement, Special Task Forces (STFs) have been constituted by all 16 district police authorities to detect, identify, and take appropriate legal action against illegal immigrants residing in the state.

Senior officers are conducting regular and strict reviews of the progress and effectiveness of the actions being taken in this regard, the official said.

Manipur shares an around 400 km unfenced international border with Myanmar in the southeast, while the state is bounded by Nagaland in the north, Assam in the west, and Mizoram in the south.

Another official said that though Manipur does not border Bangladesh, neighbouring Assam and Mizoram share a porous border with it, and there is an apprehension of infiltration from this direction.