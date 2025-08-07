Genius Group Executes Buyback Of One Million Shares As Part Of Approved 20% Share Buyback Mandate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that during the last three trading days, the Company bought back one million shares of its stock on the open market at an average price of $1.15 per share.

The buyback is the second buyback the Company has executed further to receiving shareholder and board approval for a share buyback of up to 20% of the Company's issued ordinary shares in July 2025. On July 9, 2025 the Company executed a first buy back of one million shares of its stock on the open market at an average price of $1.30 per share.

This week's one million repurchased shares represent 7% of the permitted shares to be repurchased based on the approved share buy back mandate. As a result of these first two buybacks, a total of 14% of shares approved have been bought back. The repurchased shares have been returned to the Company's treasury.

In executing the buy back, the Company and the Company's broker followed the guidelines in Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b-5 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), to ensure compliance and a non-exclusive safe harbor in relation to the repurchase of its shares.

Further to the buyback, and further to the previously disclosed conversion of six million shares owned by Genius Group's CEO, Roger Hamilton, from publicly tradable Class A Ordinary Shares to non-publicly tradable Class C Ordinary Shares, the total number of the Company's issued, publicly tradable, free trading Ordinary shares has reduced by 10% from 67.4 million shares as at July 17, 2025 to 61.4 million shares as of today's date.

A further 63.4 million issued shares related to the ERL acquisition and the Company's arbitration case with LZGI remain restricted or in escrow at the Company's transfer agent, together with 10 million shares held in the Company's treasury.

As a result of the Company's recent actions and the participation of shareholders in utilising the Direct Registration System (DRS) to move their shares from their broker account to the Company's transfer agent, Vstock Transfer (“Vstock”), as of today's date, 56.4% of the Company's issued, ordinary shares are held at vStock and 43.6% remain in broker accounts.

The Company provided instructions for shareholders interested in transferring their shares via DRS to vStock in its press release dated July 17, 2025.

The Company may elect to execute further buy backs within the parameters of its approved mandate, balanced with prudent and accretive use of its approved funding facilities, in such manner, proportion and timing as it deems most appropriate to preserve shareholder value based on economic and market dynamics, together with the Company's share price relative to the Company's current and anticipated enterprise value and net asset value.

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent.

Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading"Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

