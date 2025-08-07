Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian man gets murdered by Israeli attack in Lebanon


2025-08-07 08:19:01
(MENAFN) A Syrian man was killed, and two others were injured in an overnight Israeli airstrike on the town of Deir Siriane in southern Lebanon, Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

The strike, which took place Wednesday night in the Marjaayoun district, also caused damage near residential areas, according to a Lebanon’s state news agency. It reported that Israeli forces targeted the northern outskirts of Deir Siriane, hitting locations near the Litani River, including a garage and bulldozers, which led to several injuries.

In a statement, the Israeli military claimed it had targeted Hezbollah infrastructure during the operation.

Israel began military operations in Lebanon on October 8, 2023. The conflict escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, leaving more than 4,000 people dead and injuring around 17,000 others.

Although a ceasefire was reached in November 2024, Israeli forces have continued near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon, citing ongoing threats from Hezbollah.

As part of the ceasefire deal, Israel was expected to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26, 2025. However, that deadline was extended to February 18 after Israel refused to pull out. Israeli forces still maintain a presence at five military outposts near the border.

