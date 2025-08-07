403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian man gets murdered by Israeli attack in Lebanon
(MENAFN) A Syrian man was killed, and two others were injured in an overnight Israeli airstrike on the town of Deir Siriane in southern Lebanon, Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced on Thursday.
The strike, which took place Wednesday night in the Marjaayoun district, also caused damage near residential areas, according to a Lebanon’s state news agency. It reported that Israeli forces targeted the northern outskirts of Deir Siriane, hitting locations near the Litani River, including a garage and bulldozers, which led to several injuries.
In a statement, the Israeli military claimed it had targeted Hezbollah infrastructure during the operation.
Israel began military operations in Lebanon on October 8, 2023. The conflict escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, leaving more than 4,000 people dead and injuring around 17,000 others.
Although a ceasefire was reached in November 2024, Israeli forces have continued near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon, citing ongoing threats from Hezbollah.
As part of the ceasefire deal, Israel was expected to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26, 2025. However, that deadline was extended to February 18 after Israel refused to pull out. Israeli forces still maintain a presence at five military outposts near the border.
The strike, which took place Wednesday night in the Marjaayoun district, also caused damage near residential areas, according to a Lebanon’s state news agency. It reported that Israeli forces targeted the northern outskirts of Deir Siriane, hitting locations near the Litani River, including a garage and bulldozers, which led to several injuries.
In a statement, the Israeli military claimed it had targeted Hezbollah infrastructure during the operation.
Israel began military operations in Lebanon on October 8, 2023. The conflict escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, leaving more than 4,000 people dead and injuring around 17,000 others.
Although a ceasefire was reached in November 2024, Israeli forces have continued near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon, citing ongoing threats from Hezbollah.
As part of the ceasefire deal, Israel was expected to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January 26, 2025. However, that deadline was extended to February 18 after Israel refused to pull out. Israeli forces still maintain a presence at five military outposts near the border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment