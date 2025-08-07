Tecnoglass Reports Record Second Quarter 2025 Results
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|137,907
|$
|134,882
|Investments
|2,947
|2,645
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|227,589
|202,915
|Due from related parties
|3,345
|2,674
|Inventories
|176,521
|139,642
|Contract assets – current portion
|30,768
|22,920
|Other current assets
|60,322
|54,332
|Total current assets
|$
|639,399
|$
|560,010
|Long-term assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|$
|421,954
|$
|344,433
|Long-term account receivables
|1,597
|-
|Deferred income taxes
|475
|285
|Contract assets – non-current
|12,405
|15,208
|Intangible assets
|12,775
|4,389
|Goodwill
|30,178
|23,561
|Long-term investments
|56,635
|63,264
|Other long-term assets
|5,791
|5,498
|Total long-term assets
|541,810
|456,638
|Total assets
|$
|1,181,209
|$
|1,016,648
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|$
|587
|$
|1,087
|Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses
|138,608
|98,843
|Due to related parties
|9,714
|9,864
|Dividends payable
|7,068
|7,074
|Contract liability – current portion
|128,306
|97,979
|Other current liabilities
|36,198
|50,979
|Total current liabilities
|$
|320,481
|$
|265,826
|Long-term liabilities:
|Deferred income taxes
|$
|15,945
|$
|11,419
|Contract liability – non-current
|140
|-
|Long-term debt
|108,642
|108,220
|Total long-term liabilities
|124,727
|119,639
|Total liabilities
|$
|445,208
|$
|385,465
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 46,987,148 and 46,991,558 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|5
|5
|Legal Reserves
|1,458
|1,458
|Additional paid-in capital
|191,755
|192,094
|Retained earnings
|610,960
|538,787
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(68,179
|)
|(101,161
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|736,001
|631,183
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,181,209
|$
|1,016,648
Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating revenues:
|External customers
|$
|254,145
|$
|218,928
|$
|475,417
|$
|411,017
|Related parties
|1,401
|726
|2,417
|1,264
|Total operating revenues
|255,546
|219,654
|477,834
|412,281
|Cost of sales
|(141,211
|)
|(130,077
|)
|(265,974
|)
|(248,044
|)
|Gross profit
|114,335
|89,577
|211,860
|164,237
|Operating expenses:
|Selling expense
|(29,730
|)
|(20,000
|)
|(53,347
|)
|(37,583
|)
|General and administrative expense
|(23,405
|)
|(18,443
|)
|(42,260
|)
|(34,498
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(53,135
|)
|(38,443
|)
|(95,607
|)
|(72,081
|)
|Other Operating income
|4
|-
|4,280
|-
|Operating income
|61,204
|51,134
|120,533
|92,156
|Non-operating income, net
|588
|2,731
|1,604
|3,811
|Equity method income
|942
|1,237
|2,286
|2,283
|Foreign currency transactions (loss) gains
|847
|(5,575
|)
|338
|(5,728
|)
|Interest expense and deferred cost of financing
|(1,350
|)
|(2,006
|)
|(2,681
|)
|(4,112
|)
|Income before taxes
|62,231
|47,521
|122,080
|88,410
|Income tax provision
|(18,148
|)
|(12,493
|)
|(35,808
|)
|(23,652
|)
|Net income
|$
|44,083
|$
|35,028
|$
|86,272
|$
|64,758
|Basic income per share
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.75
|$
|1.84
|$
|1.38
|Diluted income per share
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.75
|$
|1.84
|$
|1.38
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|46,988,155
|46,996,705
|46,989,650
|46,996,706
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|46,988,155
|46,996,750
|46,989,650
|46,996,706
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|13,260
|(28,321
|)
|32,836
|28,291
|Change in fair value of derivative contracts
|785
|(342
|)
|148
|694
|Other comprehensive income
|14,045
|(28,663
|)
|32,984
|27,597
|Comprehensive income
|$
|58,128
|$
|6,365
|$
|119,256
|$
|37,161
Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands) / (Unaudited)
|
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|44,083
|35,028
|$
|86,272
|$
|64,758
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|-
|-
|Allowance for credit losses
|772
|150
|987
|275
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,140
|6,475
|16,479
|12,788
|Deferred income taxes
|(468
|)
|(2,062
|)
|2,002
|1,456
|Equity method income
|(942
|)
|(1,237
|)
|(2,286
|)
|(2,283
|)
|Gain on disposal of assets
|19
|(3
|)
|(4,254
|)
|-
|Deferred cost of financing
|273
|318
|556
|640
|Other non-cash adjustments
|168
|32
|391
|32
|Unrealized currency translation losses
|(2,404
|)
|4,968
|(8,718
|)
|741
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|-
|-
|Trade accounts receivables
|(1,383
|)
|(9,753
|)
|(20,376
|)
|(5,913
|)
|Inventories
|(15,318
|)
|658
|(23,996
|)
|14,395
|Prepaid expenses
|(2,615
|)
|(1,443
|)
|(2,529
|)
|(1,743
|)
|Other assets
|11,633
|18,077
|(3,247
|)
|8,827
|Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses
|10,143
|20,754
|21,802
|12,695
|Taxes payable
|(34,166
|)
|(44,029
|)
|(18,513
|)
|(36,961
|)
|Labor liabilities
|1,378
|955
|87
|(121
|)
|Other liabilities
|128
|(19
|)
|14
|42
|Contract assets and liabilities
|(1,745
|)
|4,837
|21,387
|(3,192
|)
|Related parties
|(834
|)
|792
|(1,298
|)
|1,509
|CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|17,862
|34,498
|$
|64,760
|$
|67,945
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Dividends received
|8,914
|2,703
|8,914
|2,703
|Business acquisition
|(6,841
|)
|-
|(6,841
|)
|Purchase of investments
|0
|(11
|)
|(73
|)
|(317
|)
|Sale of Property and equipment
|5
|-
|12,312
|-
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(32,516
|)
|(20,302
|)
|(62,939
|)
|(30,188
|)
|CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(30,438
|)
|(17,610
|)
|$
|(48,627
|)
|$
|(27,802
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Cash dividend
|(7,047
|)
|(5,168
|)
|(14,095
|)
|(9,407
|)
|Non controlling interest purchase
|-
|(2,500
|)
|-
|(2,500
|)
|Stock buyback
|(215
|)
|(5
|)
|(339
|)
|(5
|)
|Proceeds from debt
|(3
|)
|(195
|)
|3,613
|2,571
|Repayments of debt
|(223
|)
|(15,773
|)
|(4,103
|)
|(30,986
|)
|CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(7,488
|)
|(23,641
|)
|$
|(14,924
|)
|$
|(40,327
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|667
|(2,322
|)
|$
|1,816
|$
|(2,519
|)
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH
|(19,395
|)
|(9,075
|)
|3,024
|(2,703
|)
|CASH - Beginning of period
|157,302
|135,881
|134,882
|129,508
|CASH - End of period
|137,907
|126,806
|$
|137,907
|$
|126,805
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|1,641
|2,731
|$
|3,343
|$
|5,559
|Income Tax
|33,222
|45,513
|$
|47,360
|$
|59,607
|NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITES:
|-
|-
|Assets acquired under credit or debt
|(3,400
|)
|3,267
|$
|7,663
|$
|4,572
Revenues by Region
( Amounts in thousands )
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Revenues by Region
|United States
|242,205
|209,697
|15.5
|%
|454,660
|393,700
|15.5
|%
|Colombia
|6,620
|5,831
|13.5
|%
|13,034
|11,070
|17.7
|%
|Other Countries
|6,722
|4,127
|62.9
|%
|10,141
|7,512
|35.0
|%
|Total Revenues by Region
|255,546
|219,654
|16.3
|%
|477,834
|412,281
|15.9
|%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to GAAP Performance Measures
( In thousands )
(Unaudited)
The Company believes that total revenues with foreign currency held neutral, which are not performance measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. Management uses such performance measures in managing and evaluating the Company's business. However, these non‐GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Total Revenues with Foreign Currency Held Neutral
|256,006
|219,654
|16.5
|%
|478,751
|412,281
|16.1
|%
|Impact of changes in foreign currency
|(460
|)
|-
|(916
|)
|-
|Total Revenues, As Reported
|255,546
|219,654
|16.3
|%
|477,834
|412,281
|15.9
|%
Currency impacts on total revenues for the current quarter have been derived by translating current quarter revenues at the prevailing average foreign currency rates during the prior year quarter, as applicable.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income
(In thousands, except share and per share data) / (Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, are useful to investors to evaluate the Company's results because they exclude certain items that are not directly related to the Company's core operating performance. Investors should recognize that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the tables attached to this press release, to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. Items excluded to arrive at forward-looking non-GAAP measures may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|44,083
|35,028
|86,272
|64,758
|Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(Loss) Income attributable to parent
|44,083
|35,028
|86,272
|64,758
|Foreign currency transactions losses (gains)
|(847
|)
|5,575
|(338
|)
|5,728
|Provision for bad debt
|772
|150
|987
|275
|Non-Recurring expenses (non-recurring professional fees, capital market fees, other non-core items)
|6,660
|968
|7,297
|1,639
|Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) adjustments
|(89
|)
|1,409
|(142
|)
|2,192
|Tax impact of adjustments at statutory rate
|(2,079
|)
|(2,593
|)
|(2,497
|)
|(3,147
|)
|Adjusted net (loss) income
|48,500
|40,537
|91,578
|71,445
|Basic income (loss) per share
|0.94
|0.75
|1.84
|1.38
|Diluted income (loss) per share
|0.94
|0.75
|1.84
|1.38
|Diluted Adjusted net income (loss) per share
|1.03
|0.86
|1.95
|1.52
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding in thousands
|46,988
|46,997
|46,990
|46,997
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands
|46,988
|46,997
|46,990
|46,997
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in thousands
|46,988
|46,997
|46,990
|46,997
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|44,083
|35,028
|86,272
|64,758
|Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(Loss) Income attributable to parent
|44,083
|35,028
|86,272
|64,758
|Interest expense and deferred cost of financing
|1,350
|2,006
|2,681
|4,112
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|18,148
|12,493
|35,808
|23,652
|Depreciation & amortization
|9,145
|6,463
|16,483
|12,779
|Foreign currency transactions losses (gains)
|(847
|)
|5,575
|(338
|)
|5,728
|Provision for bad debt
|772
|150
|987
|275
|Non-Recurring expenses (non-recurring professional fees, capital market fees, other non-core items)
|6,660
|968
|7,297
|1,639
|Joint Venture VA (Saint Gobain) EBITDA adjustments
|468
|1,409
|789
|2,192
|Adjusted EBITDA
|79,779
|64,092
|149,979
|115,135
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash Provided by Operating Activities
(In thousands, except share and per share data) / (Unaudited)
The Company believes that free cash flow, which is not a performance measures under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. Management uses such performance measures in managing and evaluating the Company's business. However, these non‐GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|17,862
|34,498
|64,760
|67,945
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(32,515
|)
|(20,302
|)
|(62,939
|)
|(30,188
|)
|Portion of Continental Glass Systems asset acquisiton included in acquisition of property and equipment
|15,127
|-
|15,127
|-
|Free Cash Flow
|474
|14,196
|16,948
|37,757
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment