Tecnoglass Reports Record Second Quarter 2025 Results

Miami, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) (“Tecnoglass” or the“Company”) , a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass for the global residential and commercial end markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented,“We are extremely proud of our results with record quarterly performance across many of our key metrics. Our ability to consistently generate robust growth and share gains while significantly expanding margins demonstrates the power of our vertically integrated platform. Successful pricing actions in our residential business validate the strong demand for our high-quality, innovative products even during this dynamic market environment. The completion of the Continental Glass asset acquisition further solidifies our market presence in key geographies and provides additional avenues for growth as we continue to execute on our strategic vision. With our strong balance sheet, substantial cash position, and growing backlog, we are capitalizing on market opportunities while maintaining our commitment to pursue additional value-enhancing initiatives."

Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added,“Our strong results are a direct reflection of our competitive advantages, which continue to enable us to gain market share while delivering best-in-class solutions to customers. We achieved robust growth across both our residential and commercial businesses, driven by market share gains, strategic diversification initiatives and further expansion of our vinyl product lines. Our backlog grew to a record $1.2 billion, providing visibility into our multi-family and commercial project pipeline extending well into 2026. The solid uptick in single-family residential orders puts us on even sturdier footing into the back half of the year. Combined with our proven execution capabilities and expanding geographic footprint, including our upcoming California showroom launch, we are confident in delivering continued growth and additional share gains."

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 increased 16.3% to a record $255.5 million, compared to $219.7 million in the prior year quarter. Multi-family/commercial revenues grew 17.8% year-over-year driven by strong organic activity within key markets and, to a lesser extent, from the Continental Glass asset acquisition. Single-family residential revenues increased 14.5% year-over-year, with a portion of the growth estimated to be driven by customers accelerating orders ahead of anticipated tariff-related price adjustments and the majority attributable to market share gains from geographic expansion and broader product offerings. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse impact of $0.5 million on total revenues in the quarter.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was $114.3 million, representing a 44.7% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $89.6 million, representing a 40.8% gross margin, in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase in gross margin reflected the benefits from stronger pricing, stable raw material costs, operating leverage and a higher vertical integration during the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) was $53.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $38.4 million in the prior year quarter, with the increase primarily attributable to incremental selling expenses associated with approximately $5.9 million in aluminum tariffs paid in April, ahead of adjustments made in our supply chains in order to mitigate the impact. Additionally, we incurred higher transportation expenses associated with the revenue growth in the quarter and higher personnel expenses associated with annual salary adjustments at the beginning of the year. As a percent of total revenues, SG&A was 20.8% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 17.5% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned factors. Price adjustments implemented in May began offsetting these incremental expenses toward the end of June, once newly priced orders started being invoiced.

Net income was $44.1 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $35.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter, including a non-cash foreign exchange transaction gain of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and a $5.6 million loss in the second quarter of 2024. These non-cash gains and losses are related to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as functional currency.

Adjusted net income 1 was $48.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025 compared to adjusted net income 1 of $40.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income 1 , as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, to better reflect core financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 , as reconciled in the table below, was $79.8 million, or 31.2% of total revenues, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $64.1 million, or 29.2% of total revenues, in the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by higher revenues and improved gross margins, which more than offset the incremental expenses previously described. Adjusted EBITDA 1 in the second quarter of 2025 included a $0.5 million contribution from the Company's joint venture with Saint-Gobain, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash Generation, Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2025 was $17.9 million, primarily driven by increased profitability on higher revenues and efficient working capital management, despite the seasonal impact of income tax payments getting paid during the second quarter of the year. Capital expenditures of $32.5 million in the quarter included scheduled payments on previous investments, along with $15.1 million from the Continental Glass asset acquisition classified as capital expenditures.

During the quarter, the Company returned capital to shareholders through an aggregate of $7.0 million in cash dividends. As of August 7, 2025, the Company has approximately $76.5 million remaining under its current share repurchase program.

Given the Company's strong cash generation, it ended the second quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of approximately $310 million, including $137.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $170.0 million of availability under its revolving credit facilities, and total debt of $109.2 million.

As previously announced, the Company continues to work through a feasibility study to build out a new state of the art facility in the U.S., narrowing its search to two potential locations in Florida. The plant will be fully automated and expected to address all future growth needs beyond current installed capacity. In addition to diversifying the Company ́s operational footprint, the new plant is expected to yield advantages in lead-times, transportation costs and supply chain efficiencies.

Continental Glass Asset Acquisition

In April 2025, Tecnoglass acquired certain assets of Florida-based Continental Glass Systems, a premier provider of innovative architectural glass and glazing solutions in the Southeast U.S., for approximately $30 million. This acquisition included a manufacturing plant, various intangibles, and a substantial project backlog in both execution and pipeline phases. It is anticipated that the acquisition will strengthen Tecnoglass' U.S. market presence, broaden its client reach, and create synergies that reinforce Tecnoglass' leadership position in the architectural glass industry. Additionally, the Company anticipates operational benefits as it integrates Continental Glass's supply chains into its existing manufacturing operations.

Full Year 2025 Guidance

Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated,“Our robust performance through the first half of 2025 and the continued strength we are seeing across our business support an increase to our previously provided full year guidance. We now expect revenues to be in the range of $980 million to $1.02 billion, reflecting growth of approximately 12% at the midpoint. We are narrowing our Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance to a range of $310 million to $325 million, representing approximately 15% growth at the midpoint. This updated outlook maintains our assumption that our pricing initiatives and other mitigation efforts will more than compensate for a projected $25 million full year impact from elevated input costs and tariffs on select products. In our single-family residential business, we estimate the significant majority of accelerated customer orders during the second quarter were pulled from the third quarter. Given our strong order momentum, an expanding backlog that extends well into 2026, and our sustained record of outperformance in nearly all market climates, we are poised to achieve another year of robust profitability and cash generation.”

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass serving the multi-family, single-family, and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company's 5.8 million square foot, vertically integrated, and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provide efficient access to nearly 1,000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for 95% of total revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit or view our corporate video at .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass' business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass' financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in both periods are reconciled in the table below.

