Govt: Regulatory, Geopolitical Factors Hit 2,458 Flights This Year
In a written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said airlines incur costs due to delays and cancellations, including additional fuel, crew overtime, maintenance, airport fees, and rebooking expenses.
Airlines are required to provide refunds or compensation to passengers for cancellations or significant delays.
“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-June 2025 registered a growth of 7.34 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year,” the minister said.
This year, IndiGo and Air India cancelled or rescheduled 1,017 flights and 662 flights, respectively.Read Also Storm Clouds Over Aviation As Safety Warnings Soar Back-to-Back Snags Hit AI Express Flights to Mumbai, Doha
SpiceJet cancelled or rescheduled 334 flights while the count for Air India Express stood at 427 and in the case of Akasa Air, it was 18 flights, as per the data shared with the written reply.
These flights, totalling 2,458, were cancelled or rescheduled due to“regulatory issues and geopolitical issues,” Mohol said.
