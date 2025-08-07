403
Danish Maersk Surpasses Q2 Earnings Forecasts
(MENAFN) Danish shipping leader Maersk delivered a robust second-quarter profit on Thursday, surpassing forecasts despite facing unprecedented global trade uncertainty and market fluctuations.
Widely regarded as a key indicator of international commerce, Maersk reported a Q2 2025 EBITDA of $2.3 billion—up 7.1% from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year—significantly exceeding analyst predictions.
The company also recorded a 2.8% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $13.13 billion for the quarter, according to its financial release Thursday.
For the full year 2025, Maersk raised its underlying EBITDA guidance to a range between $8 billion and $9.5 billion, up from an earlier forecast of $6 billion to $9 billion.
The firm highlighted stronger demand outside North America by adjusting its global container market volume growth forecast to 2%–4%, an improvement from the previous estimate of -1% to 4%.
Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc commented, "We have had a strong first half of the year, driven by consistent follow through on our operational improvement plans and the successful launch of the Gemini Cooperation. Our new East-West network is raising the bar on reliability and setting new industry standards."
He added, "It has been a key driver of increased volumes and solid delivery of our Ocean business. Even with market volatility and historical uncertainty in global trade, demand remained resilient, and we’ve continued to respond with speed and flexibility."
These financial results emerge amid mounting challenges in the maritime sector, which is navigating a complicated tariff environment influenced by US President Donald Trump’s assertive trade policies.
The United States implemented increased tariffs ranging from 10% to 50% on multiple countries, effective this Thursday.
Conversely, the US has secured trade agreements with the UK, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, the EU, and South Korea, while negotiations with China continue.
Certain nations have been hit particularly hard by these tariffs: the US imposed duties of 50% on Brazil, 39% on Switzerland, 35% on Canada, and 25% on India.
