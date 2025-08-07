Ducommun Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
| June 28,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|37,117
|$
|37,139
|Accounts receivable, net
|119,682
|109,716
|Contract assets
|221,046
|200,584
|Inventories
|197,296
|196,881
|Production cost of contracts
|5,769
|6,802
|Other current assets
|17,327
|16,959
|Total Current Assets
|598,237
|568,081
|Property and Equipment, Net
|108,943
|109,812
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|24,358
|28,611
|Goodwill
|244,600
|244,600
|Intangibles, Net
|141,215
|149,591
|Deferred income taxes
|5,066
|2,239
|Other Assets
|18,412
|23,167
|Total Assets
|$
|1,140,831
|$
|1,126,101
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|84,089
|$
|75,784
|Contract liabilities
|36,971
|34,445
|Accrued and other liabilities
|42,069
|44,214
|Operating lease liabilities
|8,866
|8,531
|Current portion of long-term debt
|12,500
|12,500
|Total Current Liabilities
|184,495
|175,474
|Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion
|218,084
|229,830
|Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities
|16,853
|21,284
|Other Long-Term Liabilities
|13,568
|16,983
|Total Liabilities
|433,000
|443,571
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common Stock
|149
|148
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|223,652
|217,523
|Retained Earnings
|476,539
|453,475
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|7,491
|11,384
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|707,831
|682,530
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|1,140,831
|$
|1,126,101
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|Net Revenues
|$
|202,260
|$
|197,000
|$
|396,374
|$
|387,847
|Cost of Sales
|148,522
|145,761
|291,039
|289,665
|Gross Profit
|53,738
|51,239
|105,335
|98,182
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|35,959
|36,061
|70,553
|69,012
|Restructuring Charges
|608
|1,254
|1,034
|2,624
|Operating Income
|17,171
|13,924
|33,748
|26,546
|Interest Expense
|(3,008
|)
|(3,975
|)
|(6,271
|)
|(7,858
|)
|Other Income
|1,746
|-
|1,746
|-
|Income Before Taxes
|15,909
|9,949
|29,223
|18,688
|Income Tax Expense
|3,356
|2,225
|6,159
|4,115
|Net Income
|$
|12,553
|$
|7,724
|$
|23,064
|$
|14,573
|Earnings Per Share
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.52
|$
|1.55
|$
|0.99
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.52
|$
|1.52
|$
|0.97
|Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|14,938
|14,775
|14,898
|14,735
|Diluted
|15,216
|14,961
|15,196
|14,954
|Gross Profit %
|26.6
|%
|26.0
|%
|26.6
|%
|25.3
|%
|SG&A %
|17.8
|%
|18.3
|%
|17.8
|%
|17.8
|%
|Operating Income %
|8.5
|%
|7.1
|%
|8.5
|%
|6.8
|%
|Net Income %
|6.2
|%
|3.9
|%
|5.8
|%
|3.8
|%
|Effective Tax Rate
|21.1
|%
|22.4
|%
|21.1
|%
|22.0
|%
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|GAAP net income
|$
|12,553
|$
|7,724
|$
|23,064
|$
|14,573
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Interest expense
|3,008
|3,975
|6,271
|7,858
|Income tax expense
|3,356
|2,225
|6,159
|4,115
|Depreciation
|3,991
|4,038
|8,268
|8,054
|Amortization
|4,282
|4,207
|8,589
|8,544
|Stock-based compensation expense(1)
|6,356
|4,028
|11,703
|8,286
|Restructuring charges(2)
|608
|2,111
|1,034
|3,481
|Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer
|-
|1,374
|-
|1,374
|Inventory purchase accounting adjustments
|-
|291
|-
|1,082
|Gain on sale of property and other assets
|(1,746
|)
|-
|(1,746
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|32,408
|$
|29,973
|$
|63,342
|$
|57,367
|Net income as a % of net revenues
|6.2
|%
|3.9
|%
|5.8
|%
|3.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues
|16.0
|%
|15.2
|%
|16.0
|%
|14.8
|%
(1) The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 included $0.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and six months ended June 29, 2024 included $0.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 each included $0.2 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and six months ended June 29, 2024 each included $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.
(2) Restructuring charges for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024 each included $0.9 million recorded as cost of sales.
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| %
Change
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| %
of Net Revenues
2025
| %
of Net Revenues
2024
| %
Change
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| %
of Net Revenues
2025
| %
of Net Revenues
2024
|Net Revenues
|Electronic Systems
|8.7
|%
|$
|110,228
|$
|101,440
|54.5
|%
|51.5
|%
|5.3
|%
|$
|219,974
|$
|208,979
|55.5
|%
|53.9
|%
|Structural Systems
|(3.7)
|%
|92,032
|95,560
|45.5
|%
|48.5
|%
|(1.4)
|%
|176,400
|178,868
|44.5
|%
|46.1
|%
|Total Net Revenues
|2.7
|%
|$
|202,260
|$
|197,000
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|2.2
|%
|$
|396,374
|$
|387,847
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Segment Operating Income
|Electronic Systems
|$
|20,983
|$
|16,806
|19.0
|%
|16.6
|%
|$
|39,114
|$
|35,775
|17.8
|%
|17.1
|%
|Structural Systems
|9,533
|10,559
|10.4
|%
|11.0
|%
|19,917
|13,427
|11.3
|%
|7.5
|%
|30,516
|27,365
|59,031
|49,202
|Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1)
|(13,345
|)
|(13,441
|)
|(6.6)
|%
|(6.8)
|%
|(25,283
|)
|(22,656
|)
|(6.4)
|%
|(5.8)
|%
|Total Operating Income
|$
|17,171
|$
|13,924
|8.5
|%
|7.1
|%
|$
|33,748
|$
|26,546
|8.5
|%
|6.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Electronic Systems
|Operating Income
|$
|20,983
|$
|16,806
|$
|39,114
|$
|35,775
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,575
|3,662
|7,141
|7,294
|Stock-Based Compensation Expense(2)
|146
|91
|223
|171
|Restructuring Charges
|81
|-
|171
|459
|24,785
|20,559
|22.5
|%
|20.3
|%
|46,649
|43,699
|21.2
|%
|20.9
|%
|Structural Systems
|Operating Income
|9,533
|10,559
|19,917
|13,427
|Depreciation and Amortization
|4,596
|4,547
|9,512
|9,209
|Stock-Based Compensation Expense(3)
|142
|70
|321
|156
|Restructuring Charges
|527
|2,111
|863
|3,022
|Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments
|-
|291
|-
|1,082
|14,798
|17,578
|16.1
|%
|18.4
|%
|30,613
|26,896
|17.4
|%
|15.0
|%
|Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1)
|Operating loss
|(13,345
|)
|(13,441
|)
|(25,283
|)
|(22,656
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|102
|36
|204
|95
|Stock-Based Compensation Expense(4)
|6,068
|3,867
|11,159
|7,959
|Professional Fees Related to Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Offer
|-
|1,374
|-
|1,374
|(7,175
|)
|(8,164
|)
|(13,920
|)
|(13,228
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|32,408
|$
|29,973
|16.0
|%
|15.2
|%
|$
|63,342
|$
|57,367
|16.0
|%
|14.8
|%
|Capital Expenditures
|Electronic Systems
|$
|783
|$
|1,143
|$
|3,048
|$
|1,939
|Structural Systems
|3,129
|1,353
|5,243
|2,877
|Corporate Administration
|-
|723
|13
|3,148
|Total Capital Expenditures
|$
|3,912
|$
|3,219
|$
|8,304
|$
|7,964
(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.
(2) The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 each included $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and six months ended June 29, 2024 each included less than $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.
(3) The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 each included $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and six months ended June 29, 2024 included less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.
(4) The three and six months ended June 28, 2025 included $0.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and six months ended June 29, 2024 included $0.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
| %
of Net Revenues
2025
| %
of Net Revenues
2024
|June 28, 2025
|June 29, 2024
| %
of Net Revenues
2025
| %
of Net Revenues
2024
|GAAP operating income
|$
|17,171
|$
|13,924
|$
|33,748
|$
|26,546
|GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems
|$
|20,983
|$
|16,806
|$
|39,114
|$
|35,775
|Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems:
|Restructuring charges
|81
|-
|171
|459
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|374
|374
|747
|747
|Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems
|455
|374
|918
|1,206
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems
|21,438
|17,180
|19.4
|%
|16.9
|%
|40,032
|36,981
|18.2
|%
|17.7
|%
|GAAP operating income - Structural Systems
|9,533
|10,559
|19,917
|13,427
|Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems:
|Restructuring charges
|527
|2,111
|863
|3,022
|Inventory purchase accounting adjustments
|-
|291
|-
|1,082
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|1,860
|1,785
|3,719
|3,719
|Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems
|2,387
|4,187
|4,582
|7,823
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Structural Systems
|11,920
|14,746
|13.0
|%
|15.4
|%
|24,499
|21,250
|13.9
|%
|11.9
|%
|GAAP operating loss - Corporate
|(13,345
|)
|(13,441
|)
|(25,283
|)
|(22,656
|)
|Adjustments to GAAP Operating Income - Corporate
|Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer
|-
|1,374
|-
|1,374
|Total adjustments to GAAP Operating Income - Corporate
|-
|1,374
|-
|1,374
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss - Corporate
|(13,345
|)
|(12,067
|)
|(25,283
|)
|(21,282
|)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP operating income
|2,842
|5,935
|5,500
|10,403
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|$
|20,013
|$
|19,859
|9.9
|%
|10.1
|%
|$
|39,248
|$
|36,949
|9.9
|%
|9.5
|%
DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|GAAP To Non-GAAP Net Income
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|GAAP net income
|$
|12,553
|$
|7,724
|$
|23,064
|$
|14,573
|Adjustments to GAAP net income:
|Restructuring charges
|608
|2,111
|1,034
|3,481
|Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer
|-
|1,374
|-
|1,374
|Inventory purchase accounting adjustments
|-
|291
|-
|1,082
|Gain on sale of property and other assets
|(1,746
|)
|-
|(1,746
|)
|-
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|2,234
|2,159
|4,466
|4,466
|Total adjustments to GAAP net income before provision for income taxes
|1,096
|5,935
|3,754
|10,403
|Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1)
|(219
|)
|(1,187
|)
|(751
|)
|(2,081
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income
|$
|13,430
|$
|12,472
|$
|26,067
|$
|22,895
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
| June 28,
2025
| June 29,
2024
|GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”)
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.52
|$
|1.52
|$
|0.97
|Adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS:
|Restructuring charges
|0.04
|0.14
|0.07
|0.24
|Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer
|-
|0.09
|-
|0.09
|Inventory purchase accounting adjustments
|-
|0.02
|-
|0.07
|Gain on sale of property and other assets
|(0.12
|)
|-
|(0.11
|)
|-
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|0.15
|0.14
|0.29
|0.30
|Total adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS before provision for income taxes
|0.07
|0.39
|0.25
|0.70
|Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.08
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.14
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.83
|$
|1.72
|$
|1.53
|Shares used for non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS
|15,216
|14,961
|15,196
|14,954
(1) Effective tax rate of 20.0% used for both 2025 and 2024 adjustments.
DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
| June 28,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Consolidated Ducommun
|Military and space
|$
|592,580
|$
|624,785
|Commercial aerospace
|404,080
|415,905
|Industrial
|21,212
|20,129
|Total
|$
|1,017,872
|$
|1,060,819
|Electronic Systems
|Military and space
|$
|434,919
|$
|459,546
|Commercial aerospace
|76,740
|76,291
|Industrial
|21,212
|20,129
|Total
|$
|532,871
|$
|555,966
|Structural Systems
|Military and space
|$
|157,661
|$
|165,239
|Commercial aerospace
|327,340
|339,614
|Total
|$
|485,001
|$
|504,853
* Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of June 28, 2025 were $906.0 million. The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of June 28, 2025 was $1,017.9 million compared to $1,060.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
