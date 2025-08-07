Pakistan Looks To Strike Gold With Closer Mining Ties In Kyrgyzstan
The sides discussed potential joint development of gold, tungsten, copper, and granite deposits. Energy cooperation was also on the agenda, particularly in the context of the CASA-1000 regional project aimed at transmitting renewable electricity from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Pakistan and Afghanistan.
In the course of the meeting, Iminov presented several key initiatives aimed at improving Kyrgyzstan's investment climate. These include the introduction of a Unified Investor Register, streamlined administrative procedures, and the launch of accreditation cards to facilitate transparent and efficient engagement between investors and state institutions.
According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, bilateral trade between the countries totaled around $7.7 million in the first five months of 2025, down 10 percent from the same period in 2024. The trade balance remains uneven, with Kyrgyz exports amounting to $487,000, while imports from Pakistan exceeded $7.2 million.
