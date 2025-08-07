Filipina Worker Dies Of Cardiac Arrest On Bus While Returning Home From Kuwait

Wilma Auza's long journey home to the Philippines ended in tragedy when she passed away on a bus during the final leg of her trip.

The 41-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW), who had completed her employment contract in Kuwait, died of cardiac arrest while travelling to Dumaguete City on Monday

According to initial reports, Auza had endured an exhausting trip involving multiple flights and bus rides. Fellow bus commuters noticed she appeared unwell during the journey and had vomited at one point. She later fell asleep but was unresponsive when the bus reached the terminal. Attempts to wake her failed, and it was discovered she had stopped breathing.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and transferred her body to a rural health unit for medical examination. Authorities are currently investigating the events leading up to her death.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) extended its condolences to Auza's family and confirmed they are in close communication with them.

In a statement, the agency said, "OWWA has already spoken to her family and continues to communicate to extend our heartfelt condolences, support, and financial assistance provided for them under existing programs for the welfare of the families left behind by our OFWs)."

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan clarified that Auza was not a repatriated worker but had returned to the Philippines after completing her contract abroad.

"She was returning home at the end of her employment. We are currently gathering more details and will release an update soon," Caunan stated.

The OWWA reiterated its commitment to supporting overseas Filipino workers and their families, especially in times of crisis.