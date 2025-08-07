Manoj Bajpayee Dons Cop Uniform To Catch Jim Sarbh In 'Inspector Zende'

Manoj Bajpayee is set to don the role of a cop in his next film, 'Inspector Zende', which also stars Jim Sarbh in the lead role.

Set in the period of the 70s and 80s in Mumbai, Manoj will play the role of Inspector Zende, who sets out to catch the infamous Swimsuit Killer who breaks out of Tihar Jail. Loosely inspired by a true story, this tale of determination and sheer grit unfolds into an epic cat-and-mouse chase.

Recommended For You Look: Selena Gomez celebrates birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco in attendance

Starring the ever-versatile Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende and Jim Sarbh as the charming trickster and notorious 'Swimsuit Killer' Carl Bhojraj, the film is directed and written by Chinmay D. Mandlekar. The movie is jointly produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut.

It also features Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak and Harish Dudhade in pivotal roles. The OTT giant shared the poster of the film on their Instagram handle on Thursday.

The quirky drama of a hero cop, Inspector Zende, is set to stream on Netflix on September 5.

Meanwhile, Manoj's 'Family Man' Season 3 is expected to release soon.

The makers recently shared the first glimpse of 'Family Man' Season 3 while introducing actor Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist of the series.

Returning in pivotal roles this season are Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), among others.

In the series created by Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

The third season will be out on Prime Video soon.