Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apple Financially Boosts U.S. Manufacturing Initiatives

2025-08-07 04:08:31
(MENAFN) U.S.-based technology powerhouse Apple has revealed a fresh $100 billion financial commitment toward domestic manufacturing, elevating its projected total investments within the country to an impressive $600 billion over the upcoming four years.

The declaration was made public on Wednesday, further underscoring Apple's growing focus on American-based production.

Among the latest investments is a $2.5 billion allocation designated for the fabrication of all the protective glass used in iPhones and Apple Watches.

This production will take place at Corning’s facility in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, as detailed in a press release from Apple.

"For the first time ever, every single new iPhone and every single new Apple Watch sold anywhere in the world will contain cover glass made in Kentucky," declared Apple CEO Tim Cook during a formal announcement held at the White House.

Cook highlighted that earlier this year, Apple had already pledged its most significant investment to date — $500 billion earmarked for the U.S. across a four-year period — and affirmed that tangible outcomes from that initiative are already evident.

"Earlier this year, we broke ground on a new factory in Houston to make advanced AI servers, and just last month, the very first test unit rolled off that factory's line, proudly made in America," he stated.

As part of the new $100 billion expansion, Cook introduced a fresh endeavor named the American Manufacturing Program.

"It will spur even more production right here in America for critical components used in Apple products all around the world. And we're thrilled to announce that we've already signed new agreements with 10 companies across America to do just that," Cook added.

