Military Helicopter Crashes in Ghana, Killing 8 Including 2 Ministers
(MENAFN) The Ghanaian government has officially confirmed that a military helicopter crash on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, among them two high-ranking government ministers.
Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, disclosed at a press conference that Minister of Defense Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation Murtala Muhammed lost their lives in the accident.
"I have the unpleasant duty to announce a national tragedy involving the crash of a military helicopter this morning around the Adansi area in the Ashanti Region," Debrah stated.
Other casualties included Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed Limuna, the National Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress, Samuel Sarpong, as well as former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye.
Additionally, three crew members on board—Peter Bafemi Anala, Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Ernest Addo Mensah—were also confirmed dead.
Debrah emphasized, "The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and servicemen who died in service to the country."
In response to the tragedy, the government has ordered that all national flags be lowered to half-mast until further notice as the nation grieves.
