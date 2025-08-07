Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Set to Hit Imported Semiconductors with 100 Percent Tariff

2025-08-07 03:43:39
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday his intention to enforce a sweeping 100 percent tariff on imported semiconductors.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump stated, "We'll be putting a tariff of approximately 100 percent on chips and semiconductors. But if you're building in the United States of America, there's no charge."

Alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook, Trump unveiled Apple’s plan to inject an additional $100 billion into the U.S. economy.

According to Apple’s press release, this new pledge accelerates its U.S. investment timeline, bringing the total to $600 billion over the next four years.

Apple also introduced the American Manufacturing Program, aiming to expand its domestic investments and encourage global firms to produce more essential components within the U.S.

Local media highlighted this commitment as part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to relocate more of its supply chain and advanced manufacturing operations back to the U.S., reducing exposure to tariffs on iPhones.

This announcement follows Trump’s May threat to impose a 25 percent tariff on phones manufactured abroad, targeting Apple and other smartphone makers.

