United Airlines Resumes Flights After Widespread System Glitch
(MENAFN) United Airlines resumed operations late Wednesday following a nationwide flight grounding caused by a critical computer system failure earlier in the evening.
"The underlying technology issue has been resolved, and, while we expect residual delays, our team is working to restore our normal operations," the airline said in an official statement.
The malfunction impacted a core system that manages essential flight data. That information is then relayed to other critical systems used to calculate aircraft weight and balance, as well as monitor flight schedules, United explained.
However, the airline did not disclose the specific cause behind the technical failure.
The disruption began shortly after 6 p.m. Eastern Time (2200 GMT), triggering ground stops at multiple key United hubs, including Chicago, Houston, Denver, Newark, and San Francisco, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
By 10:25 p.m. ET (0225 GMT Thursday), data from flight tracking platform FlightAware indicated that 1,038 United flights—approximately 34% of its daily schedule—had been delayed.
This isn't the first time a major U.S. airline has faced such issues. In summer 2024, Delta Airlines was forced to cancel hundreds of flights after a system-wide outage linked to a flawed software update.
