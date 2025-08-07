403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump’s New Tariffs Officially Take Effect
(MENAFN) Sweeping new international tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump—ranging between 15% and 50%—were officially enacted on Thursday for products entering the United States.
The decision followed Trump’s signing of executive directives the previous week, authorizing what he labeled as “reciprocal” tariffs affecting goods from over 67 countries.
This move comes despite mounting concerns it could fuel inflationary pressures and hinder employment expansion.
The steepest levies are now targeting exports from India and Brazil (each at 50%), Laos and Myanmar (both at 40%), Switzerland (39%), Iraq (35%), and Serbia (35%).
Moreover, another 21 nations have been hit with duties exceeding 15%. Among them are Vietnam and Taiwan (20% each), Pakistan (19%), and Thailand (19%).
Initially, India was subjected to a 25% tariff. However, Trump declared an additional 25% surcharge on Wednesday, citing New Delhi’s ongoing acquisition of Russian oil.
This development signals a fresh escalation in his confrontational trade policies.
India sharply criticized Trump’s announcement, labeling the action as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”
In a separate development, a White House representative confirmed that Japanese goods will not receive any preferential status under a recent trade accord, contrary to Tokyo’s expectations, a news agency reported.
According to the unnamed official, Japan will be subjected to the new 15% duty on top of the existing import charges, differing from the treatment extended to the European Union.
The decision followed Trump’s signing of executive directives the previous week, authorizing what he labeled as “reciprocal” tariffs affecting goods from over 67 countries.
This move comes despite mounting concerns it could fuel inflationary pressures and hinder employment expansion.
The steepest levies are now targeting exports from India and Brazil (each at 50%), Laos and Myanmar (both at 40%), Switzerland (39%), Iraq (35%), and Serbia (35%).
Moreover, another 21 nations have been hit with duties exceeding 15%. Among them are Vietnam and Taiwan (20% each), Pakistan (19%), and Thailand (19%).
Initially, India was subjected to a 25% tariff. However, Trump declared an additional 25% surcharge on Wednesday, citing New Delhi’s ongoing acquisition of Russian oil.
This development signals a fresh escalation in his confrontational trade policies.
India sharply criticized Trump’s announcement, labeling the action as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”
In a separate development, a White House representative confirmed that Japanese goods will not receive any preferential status under a recent trade accord, contrary to Tokyo’s expectations, a news agency reported.
According to the unnamed official, Japan will be subjected to the new 15% duty on top of the existing import charges, differing from the treatment extended to the European Union.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment