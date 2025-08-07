Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump’s New Tariffs Officially Take Effect

Trump’s New Tariffs Officially Take Effect


2025-08-07 03:21:13
(MENAFN) Sweeping new international tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump—ranging between 15% and 50%—were officially enacted on Thursday for products entering the United States.

The decision followed Trump’s signing of executive directives the previous week, authorizing what he labeled as “reciprocal” tariffs affecting goods from over 67 countries.

This move comes despite mounting concerns it could fuel inflationary pressures and hinder employment expansion.

The steepest levies are now targeting exports from India and Brazil (each at 50%), Laos and Myanmar (both at 40%), Switzerland (39%), Iraq (35%), and Serbia (35%).

Moreover, another 21 nations have been hit with duties exceeding 15%. Among them are Vietnam and Taiwan (20% each), Pakistan (19%), and Thailand (19%).

Initially, India was subjected to a 25% tariff. However, Trump declared an additional 25% surcharge on Wednesday, citing New Delhi’s ongoing acquisition of Russian oil.

This development signals a fresh escalation in his confrontational trade policies.

India sharply criticized Trump’s announcement, labeling the action as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

In a separate development, a White House representative confirmed that Japanese goods will not receive any preferential status under a recent trade accord, contrary to Tokyo’s expectations, a news agency reported.

According to the unnamed official, Japan will be subjected to the new 15% duty on top of the existing import charges, differing from the treatment extended to the European Union.

MENAFN07082025000045017167ID1109896852

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search