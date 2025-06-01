Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Beyond Bricks and Mortar: How Emotion is Reshaping Real Estate Value

Beyond Bricks and Mortar: How Emotion is Reshaping Real Estate Value


2025-06-01 01:34:59
(MENAFN- Bacchus PR) In a saturated market, emotional intelligence is becoming the ultimate differentiator in real estate

In an industry long defined by square footage, returns, and location, QUBE Development is boldly reframing the conversation: emotion—not just efficiency—is now driving real estate value, in the UAE and beyond.

As developers, investors, and operators navigate a rapidly evolving market shaped by hybrid lifestyles, generational shifts, and rising consumer expectations, one trend is emerging with unmistakable clarity that buyers are no longer evaluating spec, they’re tuning into how a space stirs emotions. Emotional connection is fast becoming a new benchmark of value.

“We’re in the business of feelings now,” said Andrey Lazarev QUBE, Design Director at QUBE Development. “In 2025 and beyond, buyers aren’t just comparing square footage, they're choosing their life story. People want to feel a sense of belonging and connection, which is why storytelling and emotional resonance have become essential in today’s competitive market. By designing spaces that speak to these emotional drivers, whether it's a sense of status or community, we are turning property into a deeply personal and aspirational lifestyle choice.”

In a world of oversupply, commoditized inventory, and ever-faster digital life, the developers that succeed will be the ones that connect on a human, emotional level. Emotional resonance, human connection, and experiential design are now the real currency of value in the real estate industry.

Nowhere is this more evident than in Dubai, where real estate goes beyond investment. Here, property choices are often tied to lifestyle aspirations, identity, and the emotional narratives buyers associate with a location or brand. Whether seeking luxury, community, or cultural connection, today’s buyers are driven as much by emotion as economics.

QUBE Development is tapping into something deeper, transforming real estate from a transaction into a meaningful lifestyle experience. At QUBE, homes are just as emotional journeys as they are physical structures. It is real estate that resonates, endures, and inspires. In a market driven by speed and scale, QUBE chooses depth, intention, and lasting connection.

MENAFN01062025007716017080ID1109620626

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search