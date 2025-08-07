Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, Iran Explore New Avenues For Economic And Transport Co-Op

2025-08-07 03:06:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 7. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh Malwajerd, to review bilateral cooperation in trade, transport, and regional connectivity, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The issues discussed on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in the Awaza National Tourism Zone

As co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation, the ministers discussed both ongoing and future initiatives aimed at strengthening infrastructure and economic ties. Cultural and humanitarian collaboration was also highlighted.

The two countries have a record of cooperation on cross-border projects, including the 2021 inauguration of the Iran–Turkmenistan–Kazakhstan railway corridor.

