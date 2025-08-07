Turkmenistan, Iran Explore New Avenues For Economic And Transport Co-Op
The issues discussed on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in the Awaza National Tourism Zone
As co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation, the ministers discussed both ongoing and future initiatives aimed at strengthening infrastructure and economic ties. Cultural and humanitarian collaboration was also highlighted.
The two countries have a record of cooperation on cross-border projects, including the 2021 inauguration of the Iran–Turkmenistan–Kazakhstan railway corridor.
