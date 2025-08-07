Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China’s July Exports Climb, Surpassing Forecasts

2025-08-07 02:57:46
(MENAFN) China’s exports exceeded analyst predictions in July as trade discussions with the United States continue, while imports surged at their fastest pace since July 2024.

The nation’s exports climbed 7.2% year-over-year in July, outpacing the anticipated 5.4% rise, according to customs figures released Thursday.

Imports, meanwhile, expanded by 4.1% annually—defying market expectations of a 1% decline.

As a result of the import increase, China’s foreign trade surplus for July stood at $98.24 billion, falling short of the forecasted $105.2 billion.

For the year so far, exports have grown 6.1% compared to the previous year, while imports have declined by 2.7%.

Over the first seven months, China’s trade surplus reached $683.5 billion—an increase of 32% from the same period in 2024.

In a separate development, China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly weakened in July, with the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slipping to a three-month low of 49.3, down from 49.7 in June and below forecasts that had predicted a steady 49.7.

Negotiations between the US and China remain unresolved, with no final trade deal yet in place to prevent the expiration of high tariffs when the current truce ends on August 12.

US President Donald Trump recently expressed optimism about the talks, stating, "We're getting very close to a deal. We're getting along with China very well," he told media. "I think we'll make a good deal. It's not imperative, but I think we will make a good deal."

