403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China’s July Exports Climb, Surpassing Forecasts
(MENAFN) China’s exports exceeded analyst predictions in July as trade discussions with the United States continue, while imports surged at their fastest pace since July 2024.
The nation’s exports climbed 7.2% year-over-year in July, outpacing the anticipated 5.4% rise, according to customs figures released Thursday.
Imports, meanwhile, expanded by 4.1% annually—defying market expectations of a 1% decline.
As a result of the import increase, China’s foreign trade surplus for July stood at $98.24 billion, falling short of the forecasted $105.2 billion.
For the year so far, exports have grown 6.1% compared to the previous year, while imports have declined by 2.7%.
Over the first seven months, China’s trade surplus reached $683.5 billion—an increase of 32% from the same period in 2024.
In a separate development, China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly weakened in July, with the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slipping to a three-month low of 49.3, down from 49.7 in June and below forecasts that had predicted a steady 49.7.
Negotiations between the US and China remain unresolved, with no final trade deal yet in place to prevent the expiration of high tariffs when the current truce ends on August 12.
US President Donald Trump recently expressed optimism about the talks, stating, "We're getting very close to a deal. We're getting along with China very well," he told media. "I think we'll make a good deal. It's not imperative, but I think we will make a good deal."
The nation’s exports climbed 7.2% year-over-year in July, outpacing the anticipated 5.4% rise, according to customs figures released Thursday.
Imports, meanwhile, expanded by 4.1% annually—defying market expectations of a 1% decline.
As a result of the import increase, China’s foreign trade surplus for July stood at $98.24 billion, falling short of the forecasted $105.2 billion.
For the year so far, exports have grown 6.1% compared to the previous year, while imports have declined by 2.7%.
Over the first seven months, China’s trade surplus reached $683.5 billion—an increase of 32% from the same period in 2024.
In a separate development, China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly weakened in July, with the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slipping to a three-month low of 49.3, down from 49.7 in June and below forecasts that had predicted a steady 49.7.
Negotiations between the US and China remain unresolved, with no final trade deal yet in place to prevent the expiration of high tariffs when the current truce ends on August 12.
US President Donald Trump recently expressed optimism about the talks, stating, "We're getting very close to a deal. We're getting along with China very well," he told media. "I think we'll make a good deal. It's not imperative, but I think we will make a good deal."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment