U.S. Senators Renew Call for Russia Sanctions Bill
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, U.S. lawmakers Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal reaffirmed their call for swift passage of their cross-party legislation targeting nations that continue to engage in trade with Russia.
Blumenthal posted on X, “Right step—stopping India’s blood-money profits at Ukraine’s expense. Now, pass the Graham-Blumenthal Russia Sanctions Bill for bone-crushing steps against China, Brazil & others also buying Russian oil & gas,” in reaction to President Donald Trump’s move to place heightened tariffs on India.
The statement followed Trump’s signing of an executive directive earlier in the day that introduced a fresh 25% duty on Indian imports.
This action was taken as a penalty for India’s ongoing acquisition of oil from Russia.
Back on April 1, Graham and Blumenthal had unveiled their legislative proposal, which aims to enforce a staggering 500% duty on goods imported from countries that continue purchasing energy and other resources from Russia, such as oil, natural gas, and uranium.
Graham, a well-known adversary of Vladimir Putin, endorsed Trump's move, praising the newly imposed tariff targeting India’s dealings with Moscow.
“Well done, Mr. President. I believe you, above all others, possess the ability to end this war justly and in a fashion that prevents future conflict,” he wrote on X.
He further emphasized the readiness of lawmakers to act: “Congress — with strong bipartisan support — stands ready to help through our Russia sanctions and tariffs legislation, which has 85 Senate cosponsors.”
In a related development, Trump stated that his designated envoy, Steve Witkoff, held a “highly productive” conversation with Putin on Wednesday.
