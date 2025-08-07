Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria Foils “Terrorist” Scheme to Bomb Church

2025-08-07 02:13:01
(MENAFN) Syria’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that it successfully prevented a “terrorist” scheme orchestrated by loyalists of the former Bashar al-Assad administration aimed at bombing a church in the coastal Tartus province.

Abdelal Mohammad Abdelal, the Head of Internal Security Forces in Tartus, revealed that the plot was disrupted through a “high-level security operation” following thorough surveillance and intelligence efforts.

He explained that the operation relied on “precise intelligence indicating that an outlaw group affiliated with remnants of the deposed regime was surveilling Mar Elias Maronite Church in the village of Khreibet, in the Safita countryside.”

The conspirators intended to execute a “terrorist attack” by placing explosives inside the church. Abdelal confirmed that two suspects were apprehended while on their way to carry out the bombing.

Security forces seized a ready-to-detonate explosive device, threatening messages directed at local inhabitants, and a black flag at the site of the foiled attack.

This disclosure comes just weeks after a fatal suicide bombing in June, claimed by Daesh/ISIS, targeted another Mar Elias Church in Damascus, resulting in 25 deaths and 63 injuries.

Authorities reported that they arrested members of the Daesh/ISIS cell responsible for that deadly assault.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, marking the end of the Baath Party’s regime, which had governed since 1963.

Since then, Syrian security agencies and judicial authorities have increased their efforts to locate and detain suspects involved in terrorism, war crimes, and other violations.

