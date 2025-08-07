403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Foils “Terrorist” Scheme to Bomb Church
(MENAFN) Syria’s Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday that it successfully prevented a “terrorist” scheme orchestrated by loyalists of the former Bashar al-Assad administration aimed at bombing a church in the coastal Tartus province.
Abdelal Mohammad Abdelal, the Head of Internal Security Forces in Tartus, revealed that the plot was disrupted through a “high-level security operation” following thorough surveillance and intelligence efforts.
He explained that the operation relied on “precise intelligence indicating that an outlaw group affiliated with remnants of the deposed regime was surveilling Mar Elias Maronite Church in the village of Khreibet, in the Safita countryside.”
The conspirators intended to execute a “terrorist attack” by placing explosives inside the church. Abdelal confirmed that two suspects were apprehended while on their way to carry out the bombing.
Security forces seized a ready-to-detonate explosive device, threatening messages directed at local inhabitants, and a black flag at the site of the foiled attack.
This disclosure comes just weeks after a fatal suicide bombing in June, claimed by Daesh/ISIS, targeted another Mar Elias Church in Damascus, resulting in 25 deaths and 63 injuries.
Authorities reported that they arrested members of the Daesh/ISIS cell responsible for that deadly assault.
Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, marking the end of the Baath Party’s regime, which had governed since 1963.
Since then, Syrian security agencies and judicial authorities have increased their efforts to locate and detain suspects involved in terrorism, war crimes, and other violations.
Abdelal Mohammad Abdelal, the Head of Internal Security Forces in Tartus, revealed that the plot was disrupted through a “high-level security operation” following thorough surveillance and intelligence efforts.
He explained that the operation relied on “precise intelligence indicating that an outlaw group affiliated with remnants of the deposed regime was surveilling Mar Elias Maronite Church in the village of Khreibet, in the Safita countryside.”
The conspirators intended to execute a “terrorist attack” by placing explosives inside the church. Abdelal confirmed that two suspects were apprehended while on their way to carry out the bombing.
Security forces seized a ready-to-detonate explosive device, threatening messages directed at local inhabitants, and a black flag at the site of the foiled attack.
This disclosure comes just weeks after a fatal suicide bombing in June, claimed by Daesh/ISIS, targeted another Mar Elias Church in Damascus, resulting in 25 deaths and 63 injuries.
Authorities reported that they arrested members of the Daesh/ISIS cell responsible for that deadly assault.
Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, marking the end of the Baath Party’s regime, which had governed since 1963.
Since then, Syrian security agencies and judicial authorities have increased their efforts to locate and detain suspects involved in terrorism, war crimes, and other violations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment