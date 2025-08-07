Qatar Continues To Strengthen Its Legislative Framework
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi has said that the State continues to strengthen its legislative framework in a way that aligns with the requirements of sustainable development, reinforces the rule of law, and promotes transparency.
“Cabinet decisions over the past year have served as a key pillar in advancing legislative modernisation, ensuring justice, and supporting the State's efforts to build strong institutions capable of keeping pace with development across all sectors,” he said in a post shared by the Council of Ministers Secretariat General on its official X account yesterday.
The Council of Ministers Secretariat General noted in the post,“The State of Qatar continues to strengthen its institutional and developmental capabilities through a range of initiatives that address national development priorities. These efforts include empowering national talent, accelerating digital transformation, engaging youth as drivers in development, and advancing food security and sustainable urban planning. Together, these priorities reflect the Cabinet's vision over the past year to achieve sustainable development within a modern legislative and executive framework.”
Separately, Minister of Municipality, H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya said, in another post, that the Ministry operates under a strategic plan focused on food security, the promotion of sustainability, and the advancement of comprehensive urban development.
He added,“Over the past year, Cabinet meetings have led to the adoption of numerous measures in support of these objectives, aligned with the Third National Development Strategy and aiming to ensure a high quality of life for all residents of the State of Qatar.”
