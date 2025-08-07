Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US, Saudi Dms Discuss Regional Security, Military Cooperation


2025-08-07 02:10:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held a phone call on August 6 with the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, during which they discussed a range of regional security issues and efforts to enhance bilateral defense ties.
According to a statement issued by the US Department of Defense, the two officials reviewed ongoing initiatives to deepen defense cooperation and explored opportunities to further strengthen Saudi military capabilities.
These discussions align with the USD 142 billion Foreign Military Sales Memorandum of Intent signed during the visit of former US President Donald Trump to Riyadh in May 2025.
The talks also covered key regional security concerns, including the situations in Syria and Iran. Both sides underscored the importance of advancing efforts toward a stable and inclusive Syria. (end)
asj


MENAFN07082025000071011013ID1109896616

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search