US, Saudi Dms Discuss Regional Security, Military Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held a phone call on August 6 with the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, during which they discussed a range of regional security issues and efforts to enhance bilateral defense ties.
According to a statement issued by the US Department of Defense, the two officials reviewed ongoing initiatives to deepen defense cooperation and explored opportunities to further strengthen Saudi military capabilities.
These discussions align with the USD 142 billion Foreign Military Sales Memorandum of Intent signed during the visit of former US President Donald Trump to Riyadh in May 2025.
The talks also covered key regional security concerns, including the situations in Syria and Iran. Both sides underscored the importance of advancing efforts toward a stable and inclusive Syria. (end)
