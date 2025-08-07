War 2 OTT Release: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani's Movie To Release On THIS Platform Check

Hrithik Roshan's film War 2 is in the news. The movie is releasing in theaters on 14 August. Meanwhile, information is coming out about the OTT streaming of director Ayan Mukherjee's film. The film also stars Junior NTR-Kiara Advani

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film War 2. The film is releasing in theaters across the world on 14 August on the occasion of Independence Day. Meanwhile, information about the film's release on OTT is also coming out. If the reports going on in the media are to be believed, the film will be seen on OTT about 10-11 weeks after its release.

On which OTT platform will you be able to watch War 2?

War 2 is the sixth film of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Almost all the films that came before it were hits at the box office. This film of director Ayan Mukherjee has been produced by Aditya Chopra. Meanwhile, trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal told that the film can be released on Prime Video around November 15. He told that the makers are designing a strategy for War 2 in such a way that the audience throngs the theaters from the very beginning. He told that the film is expected to perform well at the box office and in view of this, it will be streamed on OTT about 10 weeks after its release.

About War 2

War 2 is an upcoming action-thriller film, in which there will be a fierce clash between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor will also be seen in it along with Kiara Advani. The script of the film is written by Sridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. The film has music by Pritam. This film with a budget of 400 crores was shot in Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi. Many scenes of the movie were shot in Mumbai. This is the sequel to the 2019 film War, in which Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor were in the lead roles along with Hrithik.

Jr NTR's Bollywood debut

Let us tell you that South superstar Junior NTR is making his Bollywood debut with the film War 2. He was last seen in the 2024 film Devra. Janhvi Kapoor was in the lead role with him in this. This film with a budget of 300 crores earned 521 crores. His upcoming film is with director Prashanth Neel, whose title has not been revealed yet.