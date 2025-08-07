403
Canada Battles Worst Wildfires in Three Decades
(MENAFN) Canada is grappling with one of the most intense wildfire seasons in its history, with over 6.88 million hectares (17 million acres) scorched as of Wednesday.
According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), more than 740 wildfires are currently active across the country, with British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan experiencing the heaviest concentrations.
Local news outlets report that fires in Manitoba have forced at least 15,000 residents from their homes, prompting the province to declare its second state of emergency this summer.
Manitoba’s emergency order remains in effect through August 8. On Tuesday, provincial officials warned that "fire danger remains high to very high across much of the province today."
Authorities called the fire conditions in Manitoba "the worst on record in the last 30 years," revealing that wildfires have already consumed over 1.55 million hectares of land there.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, rapidly advancing flames have razed homes, disrupted electricity services, and continue to pose serious threats to nearby communities. In response to worsening conditions, Nova Scotia has implemented a near-total ban on outdoor activity in forested areas.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier John Hogan described the unfolding crisis as "very serious," confirming that several buildings were destroyed near Broad Cove and Kingston.
The CIFFC noted that new wildfires are breaking out daily in both British Columbia and Alberta, largely sparked by lightning strikes and exacerbated by prolonged hot, dry weather.
Saskatchewan officials reported on Tuesday that "there are 80 active wildfires" in the province.
"Of those active fires, seven are categorized as contained, 15 are not contained, 42 are ongoing assessments, and 16 are listed as protecting values," the provincial update stated.
Thick smoke generated by the fires has prompted multiple air quality advisories from Environment Canada, with haze crossing provincial boundaries and drifting into the United States.
To support overwhelmed fire crews, Chilean firefighters arrived in Alberta on August 1. In a social media post, provincial officials expressed appreciation, saying, "Working side by side with you makes a real difference in our wildfire response."
