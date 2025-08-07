403
Trump 50 Percent Tariffs Kick in, Targeting Over 67 Nations
(MENAFN) A sweeping set of new U.S. tariffs ranging from 15% to 50% came into effect Thursday, following President Donald Trump’s executive orders targeting goods imported from more than 67 countries.
The tariffs, described by Trump as “reciprocal,” were signed into law last week despite widespread concerns among economists and business leaders that such measures could drive up inflation and slow job creation.
The steepest duties have been placed on imports from India and Brazil, both facing 50% rates. Other countries hit with significant increases include Laos and Myanmar (40%), Switzerland (39%), and Iraq and Serbia (35%).
An additional 21 nations are subject to tariffs exceeding 15%, with Vietnam and Taiwan each facing 20%, while Pakistan and Thailand were hit with 19% levies.
India, initially targeted with a 25% tariff, was dealt another blow Wednesday when Trump announced an additional 25% duty. The move came in response to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil, marking an escalation in Trump’s global trade offensives.
India swiftly condemned the announcement, calling the move “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”
Japan Caught Off Guard Amid Trade Dispute
In a separate development, media reported that a White House official said Japanese imports will not receive the preferential treatment Tokyo had anticipated under a recently finalized trade deal.
The Trump administration will impose a 15% tariff on Japanese goods in addition to existing duties, unlike its approach with the European Union, according to the unnamed official.
This stance directly contradicts the Japanese government's characterization of the bilateral agreement, which had been touted as a safeguard against future tariff hikes.
These new trade actions mark a significant intensification of Trump's global tariff agenda, affecting both allies and rivals as the administration pushes for what it calls “fairer” trade terms.
