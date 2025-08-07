TEMPUS AI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Tempus AI, Inc. - TEM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler , a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tempus AI , Inc. (NasdaqGS: TEM), if they purchased the Company's shares between August 6, 2024 and May 27, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Tempus and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 28, 2025, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC reported numerous issues with the Company's management, operations and financial reporting, including that: (i) Tempus CEO Eric Lefkofsky and his associates have a history cashing out of companies before public shareholders incur losses or lackluster returns; (ii) Tempus' actual AI capabilities are overstated; (iii) board members and other executives have been associated with troubled companies with restated financial results; (iv) signs of aggressive accounting and financial reporting are present; (v) there are issues with the AstraZeneca and Pathos AI deal that merit scrutiny; and (vi) the Company's recent financial guidance revision reveals weakness in core operations.

On this news, the price of Tempus' shares fell $12.67 per share, or 19.23%, from a closing price of $65.87 per share on May 27, 2025, to a closing price of $53.20 per share on May 28, 2025.

The case is Shouse v. Tempus AI. Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-06534.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

