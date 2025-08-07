Raksha Bandhan 2025: B-Town's Most Loving Sibling Pairs Who Always Win Hearts

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, commemorates the connection of love and friendship between siblings. No matter how much you fight with your sibling, the purest bond you'll ever have with someone, without any filters, is with your sibling. The festival of Raksha Bandhan, which usually falls in August, is observed on the last day of the month of Shravan. The markets are decorated to their fullest with people thronging to buy rakhis and gifts for their siblings.

Things are no different in Bollywood, where B-town superstars often set major sibling goals as they celebrate the special day in all its glory. As the country is all set to celebrate this beautiful bond between brothers and sisters, let us take a look at some of our favourite Bollywood siblings.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are among the most popular siblings of Bollywood. They share a close bond of friendship and are often seen setting major sibling goals. Whether it's their heartwarming social media photos or appearances at star-studded parties, the brother-sister duo never fails to steal the limelight with their strong camaraderie. Sara has always supported her brother and stood by his side amid the criticism surrounding his film Nadaaniyan. Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, share a special bond. They both have an unshakeable bond marked by intense love, understanding, and support. Their friendship exemplifies the actual essence of siblinghood, from sharing happy memories to providing unwavering support during difficult times. They also have a very loving and caring bond with little brother AbRam. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Even though for many years Raksha Bandhan was about celebrating the love between brothers and sisters, the bond between sisters can be equally special and full of warmth, as B-town's Bebo and Lola, aka Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. They both stand for each other like strong pillars. This year has been challenging for both of them. Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16 when the accused, Shehzad, allegedly attempting a robbery, broke into his Bandra residence. During the incident, Khan was severely injured, suffering damage to his thoracic spine and other body parts. Actor Karisma Kapoor also suffered an emotional setback with the demise of her ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The businessman died after he suffered a heart attack while playing polo in London, United Kingdom, on June 12. Since then, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been making sure to be with Karisma and her children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Born to actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, the Kapoor sisters are setting major sibling goals. From their photoshoots to hanging out together, they have time and again proved that they have got each other's backs. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan

Born to legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, the siblings share an adorable bond that often delights their followers.

Another adorable brother-sister bond is between the Pataudi siblings, Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who share many similarities in addition to their love for acting. With their phenomenal acting skills and their stylish photoshoots, Huma and Saqib also share major sibling goals. (ANI)