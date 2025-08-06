Adobe Wave Analysis 6 August 2025

Adobe: ⬆️ Buy

– Adobe reversed from strong support level of 335.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 360.00

Adobe recently reversed up from the support zone between the strong support level of 335.00 (which stopped the sharp daily downtrend in April) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support zone was further strengthened by the support trendline of the daily down channel from the start of June.

Given the strength of the support level of 335.00 and the oversold daily Stochastic Adobe can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 360.00.