Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Adobe Wave Analysis 6 August 2025


2025-08-06 11:05:16
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Adobe: ⬆️ Buy

– Adobe reversed from strong support level of 335.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 360.00

Adobe recently reversed up from the support zone between the strong support level of 335.00 (which stopped the sharp daily downtrend in April) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

This support zone was further strengthened by the support trendline of the daily down channel from the start of June.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the strength of the support level of 335.00 and the oversold daily Stochastic Adobe can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 360.00.

MENAFN06082025000156011031ID1109895978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search