PM Modi To Inaugurate MS Swaminathan Centenary Global Conference Today

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference on Thursday at ICAR PUSA in New Delhi.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 A.M., after which the Prime Minister will address the gathering. He will also release a commemorative coin and stamp issued by the Government of India in honour of the agricultural scientist.

The theme of the conference, 'Evergreen Revolution: The Pathway to Biohappiness', reflects the lifelong commitment of Professor Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan towards ensuring food security for all, the government said in a statement.

Prof. Swaminathan, a globally-acclaimed geneticist and plant breeder, is widely regarded as the main architect of the 'Green Revolution' in India for his pioneering work in introducing and developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, which helped transform India's agricultural landscape.

The international conference will bring together scientists, policymakers, development professionals, and other stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on advancing the principles of the 'Evergreen Revolution' -- a term coined by Prof. Swaminathan himself to describe sustainable agricultural practices that ensure food security while preserving environmental balance.

The discussions during the conference will revolve around five key themes: Sustainable management of biodiversity and natural resources; sustainable agriculture for food and nutrition security; strengthening climate resilience by adapting to climate change; utilising appropriate technologies for sustainable and equitable livelihoods; and engaging youth, women, and marginalised communities in developmental discourses.

To honour the legacy of Prof. Swaminathan, the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) will launch the M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace during the conference.

Prime Minister Modi will present the inaugural award to its first recipient at the event. The international award will recognise individuals from developing countries who have made outstanding contributions toward enhancing food security, promoting climate justice, fostering equity, and advancing peace for vulnerable and marginalised communities through scientific research, policy initiatives, grassroots efforts, or local capacity building.

The event marks a significant tribute to Prof. Swaminathan's unparalleled legacy in the field of agricultural science and his vision of a hunger-free and sustainable world.