Trump Was Asked About Why US Singled Out India Over Russia Ties. THIS Is What He Said
In response, Trump hinted at more "secondary sanctions" .
"It's only been 8 hours. So let's see what happens. You're going to see a lot more...You're going to see so much secondary sanctions, " Trump said during a press briefing in White House.
He also hinted that US administation could impose "more" similar sanctions on China.
On being asked, 'On the Indian penalties, do you have any similar plans to enact more tariffs on China', US President Donald Trump said, "Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen."Trump's 50% tariff on India
Trump's statement came as he signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on imports from India. After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 per cent.
According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase.
He claimed that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.
While the initial duty comes into effect on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions, news agency ANI reported.India reacts
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the US's move as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", declaring that New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests."
In an official statement, the MEA said, "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."
"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," the statement added."We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the MEA stressed.
