Dada J.P. Vaswani's Global Forgiveness Day 2025 Celebrations Unite Cities Across The World In A Moment Of Calm

From New York to Pune, London to Lucknow-millions paused at 2 PM on August 2 for a 2-minute Moment of Calm. Global Forgiveness Day 2025, inspired by Dada J.P. Vaswani and led by the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, united five continents in the power of forgiveness. The worldwide campaign culminated on Dada's 107th birth anniversary, reminding all to forgive, release, and rise free.

Global Forgiveness Day Unites the World in a Moment of Calm and Collective Healing

From New York to Pune, London to Lucknow, Singapore to Mumbai-millions across five continents paused at 2:00 p.m. local time on August 2 to observe a powerful Moment of Calm in honor of Global Forgiveness Day 2025. Participants embraced two minutes of silence to forgive and be forgiven, joining together across time zones in the shared intention to let go of anger, resentment, and emotional burdens.

This global initiative was inspired by revered Indian spiritual teacher Dada J.P. Vaswani, whose life's work emphasized forgiveness as the foundation of inner peace and global harmony. His birthday, August 2, is now observed internationally as Global Forgiveness Day.

Organized by the Sadhu Vaswani Mission and the Sadhu Vaswani Center for World Peace (USA), this year's multi-week campaign included immersive public events, including:



“Sit With Us” Pop-Ups on July 18, in the heart of New York City, where busy passersby took a five-minute Forgiveness Reset on meditation chair amid the chaos of the streets.

A Global Walkathon on July 26, with participants walking in more than 20 cities to symbolize the journey from pain to peace.

Let It Go Boxes, downloadable journals and micro-moments of grace, Let it go boxes were placed in public spaces worldwide, where individuals anonymously released their grudges on handwritten notes. A free Forgiveness Journal was downloaded by over 22,000 people in 16 countries, offering daily reflection prompts based on Dada's teachings A Times Square billboard with Dada J.P. Vaswani's message of forgiveness, and a global forgiveness prayer circle culminated the U.S. events on August 2 in New York City.

At the center of this initiative was the Moment of Calm , a call for individuals around the globe to pause at 2:00 p.m. and practice Dada's 5-minute guided forgiveness meditation-an invitation to unburden the heart and choose to forgive, choose peace.

A Growing Global Tradition, first proposed by Dada J.P. Vaswani , Global Forgiveness Day is now officially recognized by dozens of cities worldwide-including New York , Los Angeles , Pune , and Toronto -and is growing each year through creative, culturally inclusive activations. This year's campaign was driven by the mantra: “Forgive. Release. Rise Free.”, echoed through social media, live stranger interactions, schools, houses of worship, and public space reinforcing the message that forgiveness is not just a virtue but a path to emotional and collective freedom.

It offered a powerful truth: forgiveness isn't for the other person-it's medicine for your own soul.

What's Next?

The Sadhu Vaswani Center for World Peace is building a first-of-its-kind sanctuary in New Jersey -featuring a Gurukul, Peace Park, and the world's first samadhi memorial in the West for both Dada J.P. Vaswani and Sadhu T.L. Vaswani .

“If you want peace in the world, start with peace in your heart,” said Didi Krishna Kumari , spiritual head of the global Sadhu Vaswani Mission, who led many of the campaign events personally.

About Dada J.P. Vaswani

Dada J.P. Vaswani (1918–2018) was an internationally respected spiritual leader, peace advocate, author of over 150 books, and a humanitarian. His teachings on forgiveness, vegetarianism, compassion, and inner transformation have been adopted by seekers, educators, and interfaith leaders around the world. His message continues to inspire millions to live with love, humility, and purpose.

About the Sadhu Vaswani Mission and Center for World Peace

Founded in Pune, India, the Sadhu Vaswani Mission is a global humanitarian and spiritual movement dedicated to service, education, and peace. Its U.S. affiliate, the Sadhu Vaswani Center for World Peace in New Jersey, is building the first dual memorial (samadhi shrine) in the West and serves as a hub for spiritual learning, value-based education, meditation, and community service.