Ladybird Jet Takes Flight: New Regional Shuttle Service Launches Labor Day Weekend
Operating out of Fredericksburg's Gillespie County Airport (T82) and Addison Airport (ADS) in Dallas, Ladybird Jet will offer flights every Thursday and Sunday. The service is built around providing top-tier convenience-passengers can arrive just minutes before takeoff, skip TSA lines, and enjoy concierge-level support.
Ladybird Jet also provides bespoke private charters and curated Wine Flights to Hill Country and Napa, appealing to both business travelers and leisure seekers. Each element of the experience is crafted with comfort, discretion, and regional hospitality in mind.
Initial routes include:
-
Fredericksburg ■ Dallas – Launching Labor Day Weekend
Fredericksburg ■ Houston – Coming Soon
Custom private charters across Texas and beyond
As Ladybird Jet gears up for launch, the brand is focused on connecting local communities, supporting tourism, and redefining what it means to travel efficiently in the Lone Star State. "It's about bringing people together-with style, speed, and a glass of wine waiting on the other side," adds Wilkinson.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Devon Perry
Phone: 512.769.9806
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Instagram: @jetladybird
SOURCE Ladybird Jet
