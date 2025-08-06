Secondary Sanctions Next? Trump's Fresh Warning After Slapping 50% Tariff On India For Buying Russian Oil
Donald Trump made the fresh 'secondary sanction' threat when he was asked why India was being singled out for its business ties with Russia, but not other countries that have been buying Russian energy.
While Donald Trump chose not to answer that question, he did warn of“lot more secondary sanctions” coming in coming days.
Trump noted,“It's only been 8 hours. So let's see what happens. You're going to see a lot more...You're going to see so much secondary sanctions.”
US President also hinted that sanctions could also be imposed on China.
“Could happen. Depends on how we do. Could happen,” Donald Trump said.
This comes hours after Donald Trump slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian energy – an investment which, the US President says, is“fueling” Moscow's war on Ukraine.
Just a week ago, Donald Trump had slapped 25 per cent import duties on Indian products, citing New Delhi's higher tariffs. It had also threatened to impose“additional penalties” for India's trade with Russia.
