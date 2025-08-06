India Dubs U.S. Additional Tariffs Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable
In a sharp reaction to the U.S. announcing additional 25 percent tariffs on Indian imports, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman, Randhir Jaiswal, said that, it was“extremely unfortunate” that the U.S. chose to impose additional tariffs on India.
“The U.S. has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” said the spokesman, in an official statement.
“We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”
U.S. President, Donald Trump, yesterday announced an additional 25 percent trade tariff on India, citing its continued oil purchases from Russia, taking the total levy to 50 percent. The additional tariffs would be applicable from Aug 27.
The original 25 percent tariffs on Indian imports into the U.S. were in retaliation to India's tariffs on U.S. goods.– NNN-PTI
