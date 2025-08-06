Qatar Weather: Chance Of Local Clouds, Potential Rain In Some Areas Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: It's still hot and humid in Qatar, but there's a chance of local clouds developing, and potentially some rain at certain places at times tomorrow, Thursday, according to Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

The weather in Qatar tomorrow morning will be hazy, potentially even misty in some areas. Daytime will be hot to very hot, with a chance of scattered clouds and a possibility of localised rain.

Wind inshore is expected to blow southeasterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 knots, gusting to 25 knots at places during daytime. Offshore, it will be southeasterly to easterly of 6 to 16 knots.

The temperatures are expected to reach 43°C in most parts of Qatar. Expect humid conditions, especially during nighttime hours.

Sea wave height ranges from 1 to 3 feet inshore, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4 to 9 kilometers.

On Sunday, August 3, heavy rain hit different areas in neighbouring countries . The UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, in particular, reported receiving heavy rainfall after extended periods of extreme heat.



