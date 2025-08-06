Gates Repair San Francisco Celebrates 23 Years Of Securing Bay-Area Homes With Expert Electric Gate Service

MENAFN - GetNews)



"When we began, most Bay-Area gates still ran on chain-drive AC motors with no safety sensors," said Andy Collins , Founder and Lead Engineer."Today our technicians carry wireless diagnostic scopes, solar inverters and OEM parts for five major brands, but our mission is unchanged: secure every driveway as if our own families lived there."

“When we began, most Bay-Area gates still ran on chain-drive AC motors with no safety sensors,” said Andy Collins , Founder and Lead Engineer.“Today our technicians carry wireless diagnostic scopes, solar inverters and OEM parts for five major brands, but our mission is unchanged: secure every driveway as if our own families lived there.”

What Sets Gates Repair San Francisco Apart



24/7 Same-Day Response – Live dispatchers and fully stocked vans resolve emergencies within hours, not days.

Factory-Certified Technicians – Licensed CSLB contractors with certifications from LiftMaster, FAAC, DoorKing, Viking and Nice.

UL 325 & SB 969 Compliance – Every project meets national entrapment standards and California's battery-backup laws to keep gates functional during power outages or wildfire PSPS events.

One-Trip Repairs – Mobile welders, hydraulic crimpers and control boards on board so most failures are fixed before the truck leaves the driveway. Transparent Lifetime Care – Written 21-point safety inspection after each service call and maintenance plans that extend operator life by up to 40 percent.

Comprehensive Residential Services

Electric Gate Repair – Advanced diagnostics, motor refurbishment, hinge re-alignment and photo-eye calibration.

Custom Gate Installation – Design-build of steel, aluminum, redwood or glass gates with smart-home integration and solar-ready DC operators.

Motor (Opener) Services – Repair, swap or upgrade of AC, DC and hydraulic operators sized from 1⁄2 hp to 2 hp.

Preventive Maintenance – Quarterly or semi-annual lubrication, torque tests, firmware updates and battery load checks.

Safety Upgrades – Retrofit of pre-2010 systems with dual entrapment sensors, emergency egress hardware and ADA-grade access pads.

Community Commitment

Gates Repair San Francisco donates 100 hours of labor each year to retrofit gates at local animal-rescue shelters, replacing outdated hard-edge operators with fail-safe photo-eyes. The company also provides free UL 325 safety audits for HOAs and senior-living communities throughout the Bay Area.

Anniversary Promotion

To thank the community, the firm is offering a Free Gate Tune-Up and Safety Inspection (a $189 value) to the first 50 homeowners who book a service call before October 31 , 2025 .

About Gates Repair San Francisco

Founded in 2002, Gates Repair San Francisco is a family-owned, CSLB-licensed contractor dedicated to residential electric-gate safety across San Francisco, Marin, the Peninsula and the East Bay. The company specializes in swing, slide, cantilever, vertical-pivot and bi-fold gate systems, providing design, installation, repair and maintenance backed by a workmanship guarantee and 24/7 emergency response.