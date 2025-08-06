Centerra Gold Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results Reinforced Balance Sheet Strength With Strong Operational Cash Flow Performance Advancing The Goldfield Project And Accelerating A Self-Funded Gold Growth Strategy
|($millions, except as noted)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Financial Highlights
|Revenue
|288.3
|282.3
|2
|%
|587.8
|588.2
|-
|%
|Production costs
|174.9
|162.5
|8
|%
|373.7
|336.3
|11
|%
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization (“DDA”)
|26.0
|27.5
|(5)%
|50.1
|60.8
|(18)%
|Earnings from mine operations
|87.4
|92.3
|(5)%
|164.0
|191.0
|(14)%
|Net earnings
|68.6
|37.7
|82
|%
|99.0
|104.1
|5
|%
|Adjusted net earnings(1)
|52.7
|46.4
|14
|%
|79.0
|77.7
|2
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|79.8
|46.3
|72
|%
|147.8
|171.3
|(14)%
|Cash provided by operating activities
|25.3
|2.6
|873
|%
|83.9
|102.0
|(18)%
|Free cash flow (deficit)(1)
|(25.6
|)
|(27.0
|)
|5
|%
|(15.5
|)
|54.1
|(129)%
|Additions to property, plant and equipment (“PP&E”)
|55.6
|37.9
|47
|%
|123.7
|53.2
|133
|%
|Capital expenditures - total(1)
|53.9
|36.3
|48
|%
|100.8
|53.1
|90
|%
|Sustaining capital expenditures(1)
|25.8
|30.6
|(16)%
|43.8
|46.8
|(6)%
|Non-sustaining capital expenditures(1)
|28.1
|5.7
|393
|%
|57.0
|6.3
|805
|%
|Net earnings per common share - $/share basic(2)
|0.33
|0.18
|83
|%
|0.48
|0.49
|1
|%
|Adjusted net earnings per common share - $/share basic(1)(2)
|0.26
|0.23
|13
|%
|0.38
|0.36
|6
|%
|Operating highlights
|Gold produced (oz)
|63,311
|89,828
|(30)%
|122,690
|201,169
|(39)%
|Gold sold (oz)
|61,335
|83,258
|(26)%
|122,466
|187,571
|(35)%
|Average market gold price ($/oz)
|3,280
|2,238
|47
|%
|3,070
|2,203
|39
|%
|Average realized gold price ($/oz )(3)
|2,793
|2,097
|33
|%
|2,674
|1,955
|37
|%
|Copper produced (000s lbs)
|12,437
|13,549
|(8)%
|24,084
|27,880
|(14)%
|Copper sold (000s lbs)
|12,103
|11,705
|3
|%
|24,244
|27,327
|(11)%
|Average market copper price ($/lb)
|4.32
|4.42
|(2)%
|4.28
|4.12
|4
|%
|Average realized copper price ($/lb)(3)
|3.62
|3.79
|(4)%
|3.71
|3.41
|9
|%
|Molybdenum roasted (000 lbs)(5)
|3,165
|1,948
|62
|%
|6,199
|4,839
|28
|%
|Molybdenum sold (000s lbs)
|3,076
|2,675
|15
|%
|7,320
|5,623
|30
|%
|Average market molybdenum price ($/lb)
|20.72
|21.79
|(5)%
|20.62
|19.93
|3
|%
|Average realized molybdenum price ($/lb)(3)
|21.43
|22.10
|(3)%
|21.52
|21.25
|1
|%
|Unit costs
|Gold production costs ($/oz)(4)
|1,308
|870
|50
|%
|1,290
|802
|61
|%
|All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis ($/oz)(1)(4)
|1,652
|1,179
|40
|%
|1,572
|1,001
|57
|%
|All-in costs on a by-product basis ($/oz)(1)(4)
|1,901
|1,442
|32
|%
|1,811
|1,191
|52
|%
|Gold - All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis ($/oz)(1)(4)
|1,866
|1,260
|48
|%
|1,804
|1,125
|60
|%
|Copper production costs ($/lb)(4)
|2.06
|2.46
|(16)%
|2.15
|2.14
|-
|%
|Copper - All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis ($/lb)(1)(4)
|2.53
|3.21
|(21)%
|2.54
|2.55
|-
|%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion under“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”.
(2) As at June 30, 2025, the Company had 204,325,992 common shares issued and outstanding.
(3) This supplementary financial measure within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“NI 51-112”) is calculated as a ratio of revenue from the consolidated financial statements and units of metal sold and includes the impact from the Mount Milligan Streaming Agreement (defined below), copper hedges and mark-to-market adjustments on metal sold not yet finally settled. Under the Mount Milligan Streaming Agreement, the Company purchases refined gold and copper warrants and arranges for their delivery to Royal Gold and Royal Gold is entitled to 35% of gold ounces sold and 18.75% of copper pounds sold. Royal Gold paid $435 per ounce of gold delivered and 15% of the spot price per tonne of copper delivered in the periods presented.
(4) All per unit costs metrics are expressed on a metal sold basis.
(5) Amount does not include 0.2 million pounds of molybdenum roasted of toll material for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (nil in 2024).
2025 Guidance – Gold and copper producing assets
|Units
| 2025
Guidance-
updated
| Six Months
Ended June
30, 2025
| 2025
Guidance-
previous
|Production
|Total gold production(1)
|kozs
|250 - 290
|123
|270 - 310
|Mount Milligan Mine(2)(3)(4)
|kozs
|145 - 165
|71
|165 - 185
|Öksüt Mine
|kozs
|105 - 125
|52
|105 - 125
|Total copper production(2)(3)(4)
|Mlbs
|50 - 60
|24
|50 - 60
|Unit Costs (5)
|Gold production costs(1)
|$/oz
|1,300 - 1,400
|1,290
|1,100 - 1,200
|Mount Milligan Mine(2)
|$/oz
|1,350 - 1,450
|1,371
|1,075 - 1,175
|Öksüt Mine
|$/oz
|1,200 - 1,300
|1,181
|1,100 - 1,200
|AISC on a by-product basisNG(1)(3)(4)
|$/oz
|1,650 - 1,750
|1,572
|1,400 - 1,500
|Mount Milligan Mine
|$/oz
|1,350 - 1,450
|1,224
|1,100 - 1,200
|Öksüt Mine
|$/oz
|1,675 - 1,775
|1,665
|1,475 - 1,575
|Capital Expenditures
|Additions to PP&E
|$M
|105 - 130
|64.2
|105 - 130
|Mount Milligan Mine
|$M
|75 - 90
|40.3
|75 - 90
|Öksüt Mine
|$M
|30 - 40
|23.9
|30 - 40
|Total capital expendituresNG
|$M
|105 - 130
|47.9
|105 - 130
|Sustaining capital expendituresNG
|$M
|90 - 110
|43.2
|95 - 115
|Mount Milligan Mine
|$M
|60 - 70
|23.9
|65 - 75
|Öksüt Mine
|$M
|30 - 40
|19.3
|30 - 40
|Non-sustaining capital expendituresNG
|$M
|15 - 20
|4.7
|10 - 15
|Mount Milligan Mine
|$M
|15 - 20
|4.7
|10 - 15
|Other Items
|Depreciation and amortization
|$M
|95 - 115
|47.8
|95 - 115
|Mount Milligan Mine
|$M
|60 - 70
|30.8
|60 - 70
|Öksüt Mine
|$M
|35 - 45
|17.0
|35 - 45
|Current Income tax and BC mineral tax expense(1)
|$M
|48 - 55
|34.4
|35 - 42
|Mount Milligan Mine
|$M
|3 - 5
|2.2
|3 - 5
|Öksüt Mine
|$M
|40 - 50
|32.2
|32 - 37
|Corporate and administration costs(6)
|$M
|28 – 32
|16.7
|28 - 32
(1) Consolidated Centerra figures.
(2) The Mount Milligan Mine is subject to an arrangement with RGLD Gold AG and Royal Gold Inc. (together,“Royal Gold”) which entitles Royal Gold to purchase 35% and 18.75% of gold and copper produced, respectively, and requires Royal Gold to pay $435 per ounce of gold and 15% of the spot price per metric tonne of copper delivered (“Mount Milligan Mine Streaming Agreement”). Using assumed market prices of $3,300 per ounce of gold and $4.00 per pound of copper for the remaining two quarters of 2025, the Mount Milligan Mine's average realized gold and copper price for that period would be $2,297 per ounce and $3.36 per pound, respectively, compared to average realized prices of $2,371 per ounce and $3.71 per pound in the six months ended June 30, 2025, when factoring in the Mount Milligan Streaming Agreement and concentrate refining and treatment costs.
(3) Gold and copper production for 2025 at the Mount Milligan Mine assumes estimated recoveries of 63% to 65% for gold and 77% to 79% for copper, consistent with the previous guidance, and compared to the actual recoveries for gold of 62.0% and for copper of 77.3% achieved in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
(4) Unit costs include a credit for forecasted copper sales treated as by-product for all-in sustaining costsNG. Production for copper and gold reflects estimated metallurgical losses resulting from handling of the concentrate and metal deductions levied by smelters.
(5) Units noted as ($/oz) relate to gold ounces.
(6) Corporate and administration costs do not include stock-based compensation and corporate depreciation.
2025 Guidance – Molybdenum Business Unit
|Units
| 2025
Guidance
| Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|Production
|Total molybdenum roasted(1)
|Mlbs
|13 - 15
|6.2
|Total molybdenum sold
|Mlbs
|13 - 15
|7.3
|Costs and Profitability – Langeloth
|(Loss) earnings from operations
|$M
|(3) - 5
|(2.0)
|Adjusted EBITDANG
|$M
|2 - 8
|0.3
|Capital Expenditures
|Additions to PP&E
|$M
|132 - 150
|59.2
|Thompson Creek Mine
|$M
|130 - 145
|58.6
|Langeloth
|$M
|2 - 4
|0.6
|Total capital expendituresNG
|$M
|132 - 150
|52.9
|Sustaining capital expendituresNG – Langeloth
|$M
|2 - 4
|0.6
|Non-sustaining capital expendituresNG – Thompson Creek Mine
|$M
|130 - 145
|52.3
|Other Items
|Depreciation and amortization
|$M
|3 - 5
|2.2
|Langeloth
|$M
|3 - 5
|2.2
|Care & Maintenance Cash Expenditures – Endako
|$M
|6 - 8
|2.9
|Reclamation – Endako
|$M
|4 - 7
|3.8
(1) 2025 guidance figure does not include any toll material roasted.
2025 Guidance – Global Exploration and Evaluation Projects
|Units
| 2025
Guidance
| Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|Project Exploration and Evaluation Costs
|Exploration Costs
|$M
|40 - 50
|19.9
|Brownfield Exploration
|$M
|25 - 30
|12.7
|Greenfield and Generative Exploration
|$M
|15 - 20
|7.2
|Evaluation Costs
|$M
|8 - 12
|2.9
|Other Kemess Costs
|Care & Maintenance
|$M
|13 - 15
|6.4
Mount Milligan
Mount Milligan produced 35,058 ounces of gold and 12.4 million pounds of copper in the second quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, a total of 12.4 million tonnes was mined from phases 5, 6, 7 and 10 of the open pit. Process plant throughput for the second quarter of 2025 was 5.3 million tonnes, averaging 58,302 tonnes per day. In the first half of 2025, mining operations have encountered zones with more challenging mineralization, resulting in lower than anticipated gold grades from these areas of the pit. While gold grades remain above the average grade of the reserve, the Company believes that the variability is primarily attributed to certain zones being drilled with wider spacing. Centerra has commenced an infill and grade control drilling program in the second quarter of 2025. This initiative is expected to improve geological and mine plan confidence and will be integrated into the upcoming Mount Milligan PFS, contributing to a mine plan with greater visibility on grades moving forward. The Company is updating 2025 gold production guidance at Mount Milligan to 145,000 to 165,000 ounces, from 165,000 to 185,000 ounces previously, to recalibrate for the adjustment in grades while ensuring strategic priorities are maintained. The Company is reaffirming its 2025 copper production guidance range of 50 to 60 million pounds of copper. Gold sales were 33,727 ounces and copper sales were 12.1 million pounds in the second quarter. Both gold and copper production and sales are expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year.
Gold production costs in the second quarter 2025 were $1,356 per ounce. AISC on a by-product basisNG was $1,286 per ounce, 10% higher than last quarter due to increased sustaining capital expenditures and lower ounces sold during the quarter. Centerra has increased its guidance ranges for 2025 gold production costs and AISC on a by-product basisNG at Mount Milligan to reflect updated production guidance. Gold production costs for the year are expected to be between $1,350 and $1,450 per ounce, revised from between $1,075 and $1,175 per ounce previously. AISC on a by-product basisNG for the year are expected to be between $1,350 and $1,450 per ounce, revised from between $1,100 and $1,200 per ounce previously.
In the second quarter 2025, sustaining capital expendituresNG at Mount Milligan were $14.7 million, focused on the tailings storage facility dam construction and capitalized exploration. While full year PP&E and total capital expendituresNG at Mount Milligan remains unchanged at $75 to $90 million, the allocation between sustaining and non-sustaining capital has been revised. Sustaining capital expendituresNG are now expected to be $60 to 70 million, down from $65 to $75 million previously, with a corresponding increase in non-sustaining capital expendituresNG to $15 to $20 million, up from $10 to $15 million previously, reflecting project priorities and timing adjustments.
In the second quarter of 2025, Mount Milligan generated $57.2 million of cash flow from mine operations and free cash flowNG of $42.8 million.
At Mount Milligan, work on the PFS to evaluate the substantial mineral resources to unlock additional value beyond its current mine life is on track to be completed in the third quarter of 2025. The Company is optimistic that it can extend the current mine life beyond 2036, which is based on the available space in the existing TSF. Centerra is progressing with the engineering solution for additional tailings capacity. It is also expected that the PFS will incorporate an increase of annual mill throughput in the range of 10% through ball mill motor upgrades at a modest overall capital expenditure, which may also provide the benefit of improved overall metal recovery.
Öksüt
Öksüt produced 28,253 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2025. Production in the quarter was better than planned due to higher grades resulting from mine sequencing. The Company expects to access higher grade areas of the mine in the second half of 2025. During the quarter, mining activities were focused on phase 5 and phase 6 of the Keltepe pit and in phase 2 of the Güneytepe pit. A total of 4.6 million tonnes of ore and waste were mined in the quarter and 1.2 million tonnes were stacked at an average grade of 0.90 g/t. Centerra reaffirms Öksüt's 2025 production guidance of 105,000 to 125,000 ounces, which is expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year.
At Öksüt, gold production costs and AISC on a by-product basisNG for the second quarter 2025 were $1,250 per ounce and $1,755 per ounce, respectively. These costs were higher compared to last quarter primarily due to a higher royalty expense per ounce due to elevated gold prices. Öksüt's 2025 gold production costs and AISC on a by-product basisNG guidance ranges have been revised to reflect both higher royalty costs due to higher gold prices, and an updated royalty structure that was approved by the Turkish parliament in July 2025. Full year gold production costs at Öksüt are now expected to be $1,200 to $1,300 per ounce, up from $1,100 to $1,200 per ounce previously. 2025 AISC on a by-product basisNG are now expected to be $1,675 to $1,775 per ounce, up from $1,475 to $1,575 per ounce previously.
In the second quarter 2025, sustaining capital expenditures at Öksüt were $10.6 million, focused on capitalized stripping, heap leach pad expansion and the water treatment plant.
In the second quarter 2025, the Company made an annual royalty payment of $37.9 million and tax payments of $46.2 million to the Turkish government. As a result, Öksüt used $17.6 million of cash in mine operations and had a negative free cash flowNG of $28.2 million in the quarter. Nonetheless, cash flow from operations at Öksüt before statutory payments for tax and royalty increased by over 32% in this quarter compared to last quarter.
Molybdenum Business Unit (“MBU”)
In the second quarter of 2025, as planned during the restart of Thompson Creek, the MBU used $1.1 million of cash in operations and recorded free cash flow deficitNG of $26.9 million, reflecting capital spending that positions the business for positive future cash flows.
Thompson Creek Mine
The restart of Thompson Creek is advancing, with approximately 20% of the total capital investment complete. In the second quarter of 2025, non-sustaining capital expendituresNG were $26.5 million. Since the restart decision, non-sustaining capital expendituresNG have totaled $81.9 million. The 2025 guidance for additions to PP&E, all of which are non-sustaining capitalNG is unchanged at $130 to $145 million. The project remains in line with the total initial capital expendituresNG estimate of $397 million as outlined in the feasibility study and is on track for first production in the second half of 2027
Langeloth
In the second quarter of 2025, the Langeloth Metallurgical Facility (“Langeloth”) roasted and sold 3.2 million pounds and 3.1 million pounds of molybdenum, respectively. In the quarter, Langeloth delivered a positive adjusted EBITDANG of $0.2 million and generated $0.8 million in cash flow from operations.
Second Quarter 2025 Operating and Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call
Centerra invites you to join its second quarter 2025 conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details for the webcast and conference call are included below.
Webcast
- Participants can access the webcast at the following webcast link . An archive of the webcast will be available until the end of day on November 7, 2025.
Conference Call
- Participants can register for the conference call at the following registration link . Upon registering, you will receive the dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the call. This process will bypass the live operator and avoid the queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the live conference call. Participants who prefer to dial in and speak with a live operator can access the call by dialing 1-833-821-3536 or 647-846-2628. It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. After the call, an audio recording will be made available via telephone for one month, until the end of day September 7, 2025. The recording can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or 412-317-0088 and using the access code 7143219. In addition, the webcast will be archived on Centerra's website at: . Presentation slides will be available on Centerra's website at .
For detailed information on the results contained within this release, please refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2025, that are available on the Company's website or SEDAR+ at .
About Centerra
Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, United States, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
For more information:
Lisa Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(416) 204-3780
...
Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR+ at and EDGAR at .
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
All statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this document, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) and the provisions for“safe harbor” under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“aimed”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“beyond”,“commenced”,“continue”,“expect”,“extend”,“evaluate”,“finalizing”,“focused”,“forecast”,“goal”,“intend”,“in line”,“ongoing”,“optimistic”,“on track”,“plan”,“potential”,“preliminary”,“project”,“pursuing”,“target”, or“update”, or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms.
Such statements include, but may not be limited to: statements regarding 2025 guidance, outlook and expectations, including, but not limited to, production, costs, capital expenditures, grade profiles, cash flow, care and maintenance, PP&E and reclamation costs, recoveries, processing, inflation, depreciation, depletion and amortization, taxes and annual royalty payments; the ability of the Company to finance the majority of 2025 expenditures from the cash flows provided by the Mount Milligan Mine and Öksüt Mine; exploration potential, budgets, focuses, programs, targets and projected exploration results; gold, copper and molybdenum prices; market conditions; the declaration, payment and sustainability of the Company's dividends; the continuation of the Company's normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) and automatic share purchase plan and the timing, methods and quantity of any purchases of Shares under the NCIB; compliance with applicable laws and regulations pertaining to the NCIB; the availability of cash for repurchases of Common Shares under the NCIB; achieving emission reductions economically and operationally; the development and construction of Goldfield and the ability of the Company to enhance its value proposition including delivering strong returns; Goldfield's life of mine, average annual production and costs including its initial capital costs and the expectation to fund this from the Company's existing liquidity; the timing of first production at Goldfield and the impact it would have on Centerra's production profile, cash flow and value to shareholders; the results of a technical study on Goldfield including the economics for the project and the ability of financial hedges to lock in strong margins, safeguard project economics and expedite the capital payback period; the capital investment required at Goldfield and any benefits realized from its short timeline to first production and its flowsheet; the timing and content of a PFS at Mount Milligan and any related evaluation of resources or reserves or a life of mine beyond 2036, options for additional tailings capacity, any increased mill throughput, additional downstream flowsheet improvements and their costs and any impact on metal recovery; the future success of Kemess, the timing and content of a PEA and accompanying update on its technical concept including mining methods; the ability of the existing infrastructure at Kemess to lower execution risk for the project and the possibility that any additional infrastructure will complement it; the success of an infill and grade control drilling program at Mount Milligan and its ability to enhance geological confidence and provide an improved and more robust mine plan; the expectation that production and sales at Mount Milligan and Öksüt will be weighted towards the second half of 2025; the timing and capital required for the restart of Thompson Creek; royalty rates and taxes in Türkiye; financial hedges; and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future plans and performance, operational, geological or financial results, estimates or amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.
The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, legal, geopolitical and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, which may prove to be incorrect. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.
Risk factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to: (A) strategic, legal, planning and other risks, including: political risks associated with the Company's operations in Türkiye, the USA and Canada; resource nationalism including the management of external stakeholder expectations; the impact of changes in, or to the more aggressive enforcement of, laws, government royalties, tariffs, regulations and government practices, including unjustified civil or criminal action against the Company, its affiliates, or its current or former employees; risks that community activism may result in increased contributory demands or business interruptions; the risks related to outstanding litigation affecting the Company; the impact of any sanctions or tariffs imposed by Canada, the United States or other jurisdictions; potential defects of title in the Company's properties that are not known as of the date hereof; permitting and development of our projects, including tailings facilities, being consistent with the Company's expectations; the inability of the Company and its subsidiaries to enforce their legal rights in certain circumstances; risks related to anti-corruption legislation; Centerra not being able to replace mineral reserves; Indigenous claims and consultative issues relating to the Company's properties which are in proximity to Indigenous communities; and potential risks related to kidnapping or acts of terrorism; (B) risks relating to financial matters, including: sensitivity of the Company's business to the volatility of gold, copper, molybdenum and other mineral prices; the use of provisionally-priced sales contracts for production at the Mount Milligan Mine; reliance on a few key customers for the gold-copper concentrate at the Mount Milligan Mine; use of commodity derivatives; the imprecision of the Company's mineral reserves and resources estimates and the assumptions they rely on; the accuracy of the Company's production and cost estimates; persistent inflationary pressures on key input prices; the impact of restrictive covenants in the Company's credit facilities and in the Royal Gold Streaming Agreement which may, among other things, restrict the Company from pursuing certain business activities. including paying dividends or repurchasing shares under its NCIB, or making distributions from its subsidiaries; the Company's ability to obtain future financing; sensitivity to fuel price volatility; the impact of global financial conditions; the impact of currency fluctuations; the effect of market conditions on the Company's short-term investments; the Company's ability to make payments, including any payments of principal and interest on the Company's debt facilities, which depends on the cash flow of its subsidiaries; the ability to obtain adequate insurance coverage; changes to taxation laws or royalty structures in the jurisdictions where the Company operates, and (C) risks related to operational matters and geotechnical issues and the Company's continued ability to successfully manage such matters, including: unanticipated ground and water conditions; the stability of the pit walls at the Company's operations leading to structural cave-ins, wall failures or rock-slides; the integrity of tailings storage facilities and the management thereof, including as to stability, compliance with laws, regulations, licenses and permits, controlling seepages and storage of water, where applicable; there being no significant disruptions affecting the activities of the Company whether due to extreme weather events or other related natural disasters, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment or other force majeure events; the risk of having sufficient water to continue operations at the Mount Milligan Mine and achieve expected mill throughput; changes to, or delays in the Company's supply chain and transportation routes, including cessation or disruption in rail and shipping networks, whether caused by decisions of third-party providers or force majeure events (including, but not limited to: labour action, flooding, landslides, seismic activity, wildfires, earthquakes, pandemics, or other global events such as wars); lower than expected ore grades or recovery rates; the success of the Company's future exploration and development activities, including the financial and political risks inherent in carrying out exploration activities; inherent risks associated with the use of sodium cyanide in the mining operations; the adequacy of the Company's insurance to mitigate operational and corporate risks; mechanical breakdowns; the occurrence of any labour unrest or disturbance and the ability of the Company to successfully renegotiate collective agreements when required; the risk that Centerra's workforce and operations may be exposed to widespread epidemic or pandemic; seismic activity, including earthquakes; wildfires; long lead-times required for equipment and supplies given the remote location of some of the Company's operating properties and disruptions caused by global events; reliance on a limited number of suppliers for certain consumables, equipment and components; the ability of the Company to address physical and transition risks from climate change and sufficiently manage stakeholder expectations on climate-related issues; regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions and climate change; significant volatility of molybdenum prices resulting in material working capital changes and unfavourable pressure on viability of the molybdenum business; the Company's ability to accurately predict decommissioning and reclamation costs and the assumptions they rely upon; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition for mineral acquisition opportunities; risks associated with the conduct of joint ventures/partnerships; risk of cyber incidents such as cybercrime, malware or ransomware, data breaches, fines and penalties; and, the Company's ability to manage its projects effectively and to mitigate the potential lack of availability of contractors, budget and timing overruns, and project resources.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada and the United States including, but not limited to, those set out in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 40-F/Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading“Risk Factors”, which are available on SEDAR+ ( ) or on EDGAR ( ). The foregoing should be reviewed in conjunction with the information, risk factors and assumptions found in this document.
The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Other Information
Christopher Richings, Professional Engineer, member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia and Centerra's Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Richings is a“qualified person” within the meaning of the Canadian Securities Administrator's NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
This document contains“specified financial measures” within the meaning of NI 52-112, specifically the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures described below. Management believes that the use of these measures assists analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in understanding the costs associated with producing gold and copper, understanding the economics of gold and copper mining, assessing operating performance, the Company's ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and on an overall Company basis, and for planning and forecasting of future periods. However, the measures have limitations as analytical tools as they may be influenced by the point in the life cycle of a specific mine and the level of additional exploration or other expenditures a company has to make to fully develop its properties. The specified financial measures used in this document do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, even as compared to other issuers who may be applying the World Gold Council (“WGC”) guidelines. Accordingly, these specified financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of the Company's recognized measures presented in accordance with IFRS.
Definitions
The following is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures used in this document:
- All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis per ounce is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis divided by ounces of gold sold. All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as the aggregate of production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of earnings, refining and transport costs, the cash component of capitalized stripping and sustaining capital expenditures, lease payments related to sustaining assets, corporate general and administrative expenses, accretion expenses, asset retirement depletion expenses, copper and silver revenue and the associated impact of hedges of by-product sales revenue. When calculating all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis, all revenue received from the sale of copper from the Mount Milligan Mine, as reduced by the effect of the copper stream, is treated as a reduction of costs incurred. A reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis to the nearest IFRS measure is set out below. Management uses these measures to monitor the cost management effectiveness of each of its operating mines. All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis per ounce of gold or per pound of copper, is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as all-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis divided by ounces of gold or pounds of copper sold, as applicable. All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis is a non-GAAP financial measure based on an allocation of production costs between copper and gold based on the conversion of copper production to equivalent ounces of gold. The Company uses a conversion ratio for calculating gold equivalent ounces for its copper sales calculated by multiplying the copper pounds sold by estimated average realized copper price and dividing the resulting figure by estimated average realized gold price. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, 658 pounds of copper were equivalent to one ounce of gold. A reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis to the nearest IFRS measure is set out below. Management uses these measures to monitor the cost management effectiveness of each of its operating mines. Sustaining capital expenditures and Non-sustaining capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial measures. Sustaining capital expenditures are defined as those expenditures required to sustain current operations and exclude all expenditures incurred at new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. Non-sustaining capital expenditures are primarily costs incurred at 'new operations' and costs related to 'major projects at existing operations' where these projects will materially benefit the operation. A material benefit to an existing operation is considered to be at least a 10% increase in annual or life of mine production, net present value, or reserves compared to the remaining life of mine of the operation. A reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures to the nearest IFRS measures is set out below. Management uses the distinction of the sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures as an input into the calculation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce and all-in costs per ounce. Adjusted net earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting net earnings as recorded in the consolidated statements of earnings for items not associated with ongoing operations. The Company believes that this generally accepted industry measure allows the evaluation of the results of income-generating capabilities and is useful in making comparisons between periods. This measure adjusts for the impact of items not associated with ongoing operations. A reconciliation of adjusted net earnings to the nearest IFRS measures is set out below. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adjusting net earnings as recorded in the consolidated statements of earnings by depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and items not associated with ongoing operations. The Company believes that this generally accepted industry measure allows the evaluation of the results of income-generating capabilities and is useful in making comparisons between periods. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to the nearest IFRS measures is set out below. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Free cash flow (deficit) is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less property, plant and equipment additions. A reconciliation of free cash flow to the nearest IFRS measures is set out below. Management uses this measure to monitor the amount of cash available to reinvest in the Company and allocate for shareholder returns. Mining costs per tonne mined is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing the mining costs by the number of tonnes mined. Management uses these measures to monitor the cost management effectiveness of the mining process for each of its operating mines. Processing costs per tonne stacked is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing the processing costs by the number of tonnes milled or stacked. Management uses these measures to monitor the cost management effectiveness of the mine processing for each of its operating mines. Site G&A costs per tonne processed is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing the site G&A costs by the number of tonnes milled or stacked. Management uses these measures to monitor the cost management effectiveness of the site G&A process for each of its operating mines. On site costs per tonne processed is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing the operating expenses less changes in inventories, royalties and other costs by the number of tonnes milled or stacked. Management uses these measures to monitor the cost management effectiveness of the relevant production costs for each of its operating mines.
GAAP financial measures including all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis which can be reconciled as follows:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Consolidated
|Mount Milligan
|Öksüt
|(Unaudited - $millions, unless otherwise specified)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Production costs attributable to gold
|80.3
|72.4
|45.8
|34.6
|34.5
|37.8
|Production costs attributable to copper
|24.9
|28.8
|24.9
|28.8
|-
|-
|Total production costs excluding Molybdenum BU segment, as reported
|105.2
|101.2
|70.7
|63.4
|34.5
|37.8
|Adjust for:
|Third party smelting, refining and transport costs
|2.5
|2.4
|2.3
|2.2
|0.2
|0.2
|By-product and co-product credits
|(46.5
|)
|(46.5
|)
|(46.5
|)
|(46.3
|)
|-
|(0.2
|)
|Adjusted production costs
|61.2
|57.1
|26.5
|19.3
|34.7
|37.8
|Corporate general administrative and other costs
|9.5
|10.8
|(0.2
|)
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|Reclamation and remediation - accretion (operating sites)
|3.4
|2.3
|0.9
|0.5
|2.5
|1.8
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|25.3
|26.3
|14.7
|17.4
|10.6
|8.8
|Sustaining lease payments
|2.0
|1.6
|1.5
|1.3
|0.5
|0.3
|All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis
|101.4
|98.1
|43.4
|38.7
|48.5
|48.9
|Ounces sold (000s)
|61.3
|83.3
|33.7
|31.4
|27.6
|51.9
|Pounds sold (millions)
|12.1
|11.7
|12.1
|11.7
|-
|-
|Gold production costs ($/oz)
|1,308
|870
|1,356
|1,102
|1,250
|729
|All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis ($/oz)
|1,652
|1,179
|1,286
|1,234
|1,755
|943
|Gold - All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis ($/oz)
|1,866
|1,260
|1,675
|1,449
|1,755
|943
|Copper production costs ($/pound)
|2.06
|2.46
|2.06
|2.46
|n/a
|n/a
|Copper - All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis ($/pound)
|2.53
|3.21
|2.53
|3.21
|n/a
|n/a
GAAP financial measures including all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis which can be reconciled as follows:
|Six months ended June 30,
|Consolidated
|Mount Milligan
|Öksüt
|(Unaudited - $millions, unless otherwise specified)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Production costs attributable to gold
|157.9
|150.4
|96.4
|77.8
|61.5
|72.6
|Production costs attributable to copper
|52.0
|58.6
|52.0
|58.6
|-
|-
|Total production costs excluding Molybdenum BU segment, as reported
|209.9
|209.0
|148.4
|136.4
|61.5
|72.6
|Adjust for:
|Third party smelting, refining and transport costs
|5.1
|5.1
|4.8
|4.6
|0.3
|0.5
|By-product and co-product credits
|(95.1
|)
|(97.0
|)
|(95.1
|)
|(96.8
|)
|-
|(0.2
|)
|Adjusted production costs
|119.9
|117.1
|58.1
|44.2
|61.8
|72.9
|Corporate general administrative and other costs
|20.0
|20.4
|-
|0.2
|0.4
|0.4
|Reclamation and remediation - accretion (operating sites)
|5.9
|4.9
|1.5
|1.2
|4.4
|3.7
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|43.2
|42.0
|23.9
|21.5
|19.3
|20.1
|Sustaining lease payments
|3.5
|3.2
|2.6
|2.7
|0.9
|0.5
|All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis
|192.5
|187.6
|86.1
|69.8
|86.8
|97.6
|Ounces sold (000s)
|122.5
|187.6
|70.4
|76.5
|52.1
|111.0
|Pounds sold (millions)
|24.2
|27.3
|24.2
|27.3
|-
|-
|Gold production costs ($/oz)
|1,290
|802
|1,371
|1,017
|1,181
|653
|All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis ($/oz)
|1,572
|1,001
|1,224
|912
|1,665
|879
|Gold - All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis ($/oz)
|1,804
|1,125
|1,629
|1,216
|1,665
|879
|Copper production costs ($/pound)
|2.15
|2.14
|2.15
|2.14
|n/a
|n/a
|Copper - All-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis ($/pound)
|2.54
|2.55
|2.54
|2.55
|n/a
|n/a
Adjusted net earnings are a non-GAAP financial measure and can be reconciled as follows:
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Six months ended
June 30,
|($millions, except as noted)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net earnings
|$
|68.6
|$
|37.7
|$
|99.0
|$
|104.1
|Adjust for items not associated with ongoing operations:
|Unrealized gain on sale of Greenstone Partnership
|(15.0
|)
|-
|(21.6
|)
|-
|Unrealized loss on financial assets relating to the Additional Royal Gold Agreement
|12.1
|7.4
|13.5
|8.9
|Deferred income tax adjustments(1)
|(11.0
|)
|1.9
|(12.2
|)
|(4.9
|)
|Reclamation recovery at the Molybdenum BU sites and the Kemess Project
|(7.7
|)
|(5.1
|)
|(2.9
|)
|(30.1
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)(2)
|6.2
|5.5
|2.9
|(3.4
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other losses
|(0.5
|)
|(1.0
|)
|0.3
|0.6
|Transaction costs related to the Additional Royal Gold Agreement
|-
|-
|-
|2.5
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|52.7
|$
|46.4
|$
|79.0
|$
|77.7
|Net earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.49
|Net earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.47
|Adjusted net earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.36
|Adjusted net earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.36
(1) Income tax adjustments reflect primarily the impact of foreign currency translation on deferred income taxes at the Öksüt Mine and the Mount Milligan Mine and a drawdown on the deferred tax asset related to the Mount Milligan Mine.
(2) Relates primarily to the effect of movement in foreign currency exchange rates on the reclamation provision at the Endako Mine and the Kemess Project.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP performance measure and can be reconciled as follows:
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Six months ended
June 30,
|($millions, except as noted)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net earnings
|68.6
|37.7
|$
|99.0
|$
|104.1
|Adjustments:
|Income tax (recovery) expense
|(2.2
|)
|17.8
|22.7
|47.6
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DDA”)
|26.9
|29.0
|51.7
|63.7
|Interest income
|(5.7
|)
|(7.9
|)
|(11.1
|)
|(16.0
|)
|Finance costs
|4.1
|3.8
|8.0
|7.2
|Unrealized gain on sale of Greenstone Partnership
|(15.0
|)
|-
|(21.6
|)
|-
|Unrealized loss on financial assets relating to the Additional Royal Gold Agreement
|12.1
|7.4
|13.5
|8.9
|Reclamation recovery at the Molybdenum BU sites and the Kemess Project
|(7.7
|)
|(5.1
|)
|(2.9
|)
|(30.1
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|6.2
|5.5
|2.9
|(3.4
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities and other losses
|(0.5
|)
|(1.0
|)
|0.3
|0.6
|Transaction costs related to the Additional Royal Gold Agreement
|-
|-
|-
|2.5
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|86.8
|$
|87.2
|$
|162.5
|$
|185.1
Adjusted EBITDA at the Langeloth Facility is a non-GAAP measure and can be reconciled as follows:
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(0.8
|)
|$
|(1.2
|)
|$
|(1.8
|)
|$
|(4.9
|)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DDA”)
|1.1
|0.8
|2.2
|1.6
|Interest Income
|(0.1
|)
|-
|(0.2
|)
|-
|Finance costs
|-
|-
|0.1
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|0.2
|$
|(0.4
|)
|$
|0.3
|$
|(3.3
|)
Free cash flow (deficit) is a non-GAAP financial measure and can be reconciled as follows:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Consolidated
|Mount Milligan
|Öksüt
|Molybdenum
|Other
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1)
|$
|25.3
|$
|2.6
|$
|57.2
|29.0
|$
|(17.6
|)
|(2.1
|)
|$
|(1.1
|)
|$
|(8.2
|)
|$
|(13.2
|)
|$
|(16.1
|)
|Deduct:
|Property, plant & equipment additions(1)
|(50.9
|)
|(29.6
|)
|(14.4
|)
|(15.5
|)
|(10.6
|)
|(8.8
|)
|(25.8
|)
|(4.9
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Free cash flow (deficit)
|$
|(25.6
|)
|$
|(27.0
|)
|$
|42.8
|$
|13.5
|$
|(28.2
|)
|$
|(10.9
|)
|$
|(26.9
|)
|$
|(13.1
|)
|$
|(13.3
|)
|$
|(16.5
|)
(1) As presented in the Company's condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows.
|Six months ended June 30,
|Consolidated
|Mount Milligan
|Öksüt
|Molybdenum
|Other
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1)
|$
|83.9
|$
|102.0
|$
|96.6
|$
|59.0
|$
|32.7
|$
|99.3
|$
|(7.1
|)
|$
|(14.7
|)
|$
|(38.3
|)
|$
|(41.6
|)
|Deduct:
|Property, plant & equipment additions(1)
|(99.5
|)
|(47.8
|)
|(26.4
|)
|(21.4
|)
|(19.3
|)
|(20.1
|)
|(53.8
|)
|(5.8
|)
|-
|(0.5
|)
|Free cash flow (deficit)
|$
|(15.6
|)
|$
|54.2
|$
|70.2
|$
|37.6
|$
|13.4
|$
|79.2
|$
|(60.9
|)
|$
|(20.5
|)
|$
|(38.3
|)
|$
|(42.1
|)
(1) As presented in the Company's condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows.
Sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures are non-GAAP measures and can be reconciled as follows:
|Three months ended June 30,
|Consolidated
|Mount Milligan
|Öksüt
|Molybdenum
|Other
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Additions to PP&E (1)
|$
|55.6
|$
|37.9
|$
|16.6
|$
|18.8
|$
|12.0
|$
|9.0
|$
|26.8
|$
|9.6
|$
|0.2
|$
|0.5
|Adjust for:
|Costs capitalized to the ARO assets
|2.8
|1.1
|(0.3
|)
|0.9
|(0.5
|)
|0.2
|3.6
|-
|-
|-
|Costs capitalized to the ROU assets
|(1.1
|)
|(2.0
|)
|-
|(1.8
|)
|(0.9
|)
|(0.1
|)
|-
|-
|(0.2
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Other(2)
|(0.9
|)
|(0.7
|)
|-
|(0.5
|)
|-
|(0.3
|)
|(0.9
|)
|-
|-
|0.1
|Capital expenditures
|$
|53.9
|$
|36.3
|$
|16.3
|$
|17.4
|$
|10.6
|$
|8.8
|$
|27.0
|$
|9.6
|$
|-
|$
|0.5
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|25.8
|30.6
|14.7
|17.4
|10.6
|8.8
|0.5
|4.4
|-
|-
|Non-sustaining capital expenditures
|28.1
|5.7
|1.6
|-
|-
|-
|26.5
|5.6
|-
|0.5
(1) As presented in note 16 of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
(2) Primarily includes reclassification of insurance and capital spares from supplies inventory to PP&E.
|Six months ended June 30,
|Consolidated
|Mount Milligan
|Öksüt
|Molybdenum
|Other
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Additions to PP&E (1)
|$
|123.7
|$
|53.2
|$
|40.3
|$
|19.6
|$
|23.9
|$
|21.6
|$
|59.2
|$
|10.5
|$
|0.3
|$
|1.5
|Adjust for:
|Costs capitalized to the ARO assets
|(14.0
|)
|2.7
|(10.3
|)
|4.1
|(3.3
|)
|(0.9
|)
|(0.4
|)
|-
|-
|(0.5
|)
|Costs capitalized to the ROU assets
|(2.3
|)
|(2.8
|)
|(0.9
|)
|(1.8
|)
|(1.2
|)
|(0.6
|)
|-
|-
|(0.2
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Costs relating to capitalized DDA
|(2.8
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2.8
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Other(2)
|(2.1
|)
|-
|(0.5
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(0.1
|)
|-
|(1.4
|)
|-
|(0.1
|)
|0.4
|Capital expenditures
|$
|100.8
|$
|53.1
|$
|28.6
|$
|21.5
|$
|19.3
|$
|20.1
|$
|52.9
|$
|10.5
|$
|-
|$
|1.0
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|43.8
|46.8
|23.9
|21.5
|19.3
|20.1
|0.6
|4.9
|-
|0.3
|Non-sustaining capital expenditures
|57.0
|6.3
|4.7
|-
|-
|-
|52.3
|5.6
|-
|0.7
(1) As presented in note 16 of the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
(2) Primarily includes reclassification of insurance and capital spares from supplies inventory to PP&E.
Costs per tonne are non-GAAP measures and can be reconciled as follows:
|Six months ended June 30,
|Three months ended June 30,
|Mount Milligan
|Öksüt
|Mount Milligan
|Öksüt
|(in millions of US dollars, except where noted)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Mining costs
|$
|30.1
|$
|32.9
|$
|15.6
|$
|12.8
|$
|63.0
|$
|60.9
|$
|26.0
|$
|25.1
|Allocation of mining costs(1)
|(5.1
|)
|(4.2
|)
|(6.3
|)
|(5.1
|)
|(8.7
|)
|(5.6
|)
|(11.1
|)
|(13.6
|)
|Milling costs
|26.2
|27.4
|8.0
|5.9
|61.1
|58.7
|14.1
|11.3
|Site G&A costs
|13.9
|14.5
|12.1
|8.0
|26.9
|26.1
|21.4
|17.5
|Change in inventory, royalties and other
|5.6
|(7.2
|)
|5.1
|16.2
|6.1
|(3.7
|)
|11.1
|32.2
|Production costs
|$
|70.7
|$
|63.4
|$
|34.5
|$
|37.8
|$
|148.4
|$
|136.4
|$
|61.5
|$
|72.5
|Ore and waste tonnes mined (000's tonnes)
|12,409
|12,314
|4,629
|3,850
|23,467
|24,646
|7,772
|7,567
|Ore processed (000's tonnes)
|5,305
|5,325
|1,227
|1,053
|10,037
|10,488
|2,238
|2,025
|Mining costs per tonne mined ($/tonne)
|2.42
|2.67
|3.36
|3.33
|2.68
|2.47
|3.35
|3.31
|Processing costs per tonne processed ($/tonne)
|4.93
|5.14
|6.49
|5.63
|6.09
|5.60
|6.29
|5.59
|Site G&A costs per tonne processed ($/tonne)
|2.62
|2.72
|9.85
|7.59
|2.69
|2.48
|9.57
|8.62
|On site costs per tonne processed ($/tonne)
|13.22
|14.04
|29.01
|25.39
|15.05
|13.89
|27.49
|26.57
(1) Allocation of mining costs represents allocation to TSF for the Mount Milligan Mine and capitalized stripping for the Öksüt Mine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment