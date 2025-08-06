Judicial Review Petition Dismissed, Mount Polley To Continue Constructing TSF Raise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“Company” or“Imperial”) (TSX:III) announces that the Supreme Court of British Columbia today has dismissed the application of the Xatśūll First Nation (“Xatśūll“) for an injunction and judicial review of two provincial approvals authorizing construction of a four-metre lift on the tailings storage facility (“TSF”) at the Mount Polley Mine (“Mount Polley”).

The Court found the decisions of the two provincial authorities allowing Mount Polley to construct the TSF lift were reasonable and were made fairly, and that the Government sufficiently consulted with the Xatśūll before making those decisions. The Court's decision cited the extensive consultation record and actions taken in support of Xatśūll's review of the approvals.

Imperial and Mount Polley are committed to transparent engagement with Indigenous communities and environmental responsibility. Maintaining a meaningful relationship with Xatśūll and Williams Lake First Nation is important to the Company, including supporting sustainable development through meaningful dialogue.

Mount Polley Mine employs over 390 employees, making it a significant economic driver in the region.

Although the mine can continue to construct the TSF raise and may now deposit tailings that rely on that raise, without receipt of our pending Mines permit amendment which allows Mount Polley to continue to mine, the mine may again be put in jeopardy of significantly revising operational plans or ceasing operation if the Mines permit amendment process is not expedited.

“We support and hold up the Court's decision to dismiss the petition,” said Willie Sellars, Chief of the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN). "Mount Polley is a vital part of our regional economy, offering stable jobs and contributing to programs that benefit both WLFN members and the wider community. This outcome brings certainty for our region and local businesses, and we look forward to the province continuing to support the mine's operations through timely permit approvals."

“There are significant challenges facing project advancement in British Columbia today. Well-considered decisions made by expert regulatory authorities following extensive consultations are frequently contested, at great expense, increasing risk to projects through permitting delays and causing uncertainty for operators and their employees and contractors. We hope that today's decision helps to reduce this risk and uncertainty, especially for our workforce and their families. In the meantime, we will continue to follow regulatory processes and respectfully engage with Williams Lake First Nation and Xatśūll First Nation, as we have in the past,” said Brian Kynoch, President of Imperial.

Imperial is a Vancouver-based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

