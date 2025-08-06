Yas Bay Waterfront And Yas Marina Launch“Summer Pitstop”: A Two-Month Campaign With A Chance To Win A VIP Mega Fan Experience At Abu Dhabi GP Race Week

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 25 iconic venues across Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina come together for a high-energy summer of dining and winning.

● Diners who spend AED 100 or more between 1 July and 31 August can enter for the chance to win unforgettable trackside experiences.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 2025: This summer, Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina are turning up the heat with Summer Pitstop – a thrilling 62-day dine & win campaign running from 1July to 31 August 2025.Guests looking for an eclectic mix of award-winners to hidden gems can explore 25 F & B conceptsacross both destinations and dine their way to some of the most sought-after prizes of the season,including the grand prize giveaway of a VIP Mega Fan Experience for four during Abu Dhabi GP RaceWeek.The PrizesGrand Prize: A VIP Mega Fan Experience for Four!One lucky winner will unlock an incredible VIP Mega Fan Experience at the season finale of the region's most prestigious sporting event. This ultra-indulgent experience promises four days of access to Luna Lounge, breathtaking 360-degree circuit views of the final stretch at Turns 14, 15, and 16, premium all-inclusive hospitality, live entertainment, and top DJs for the most immersive and five-star way to experience Race Week. The winner and their three guests will also enjoy Pit Lane Walk access, getting them even closer to the action, as well as after-race concerts.

To complete the experience, the prize also includes a complimentary one-day pass to any Yas Island theme park plus access to cultural landmarks, elevating an already unforgettable sporting moment with a taste of the city's world-class leisure and entertainment.Four More Winners, Four More Chances to Win Every two weeks, one lucky diner will win three days of access for two to North Straight Grandstand Premium at Abu Dhabi GP Race Week (terms and conditions apply) and experience high-speed on-track action, all-day entertainment, after-race concerts, high-energy fan zones and celebrity appearances at every turn. The thrill doesn't stop at the track. Winners also score access to top YasIsland attractions, making it a weekend to remember on every level.Foodies, don't miss your chance this summer to experience the ultimate in day-to-night dining at YasBay Waterfront and Yas Marina. With the Summer Pitstop, indulge in unforgettable flavours, soak up the summer vibes in Abu Dhabi, and enjoy an exclusive shot at winning that VIP Mega Fan experience at the Abu Dhabi GP Race Week this year.How to Enter the Summer Pitstop Prize DrawEvery meal brings you one step closer to the VIP Mega Fan experience at Abu Dhabi GP Race Week,but only if you take the final step. To be eligible for the prize draw, diners must upload their receipts online. Here's how to enter:1. Dine-in at any participating venue at Yas Bay Waterfront or Yas Marina (delivery orders arenot eligible) for a minimum spend of AED 100 in a single bill. Every spend of AED 100 willentitle you to one entry into the prize draw so the more you spend, the more entries you'dsecure.2. Upload your receipt at summerpitstop to secure your entry into the prize draw.3. Keep your physical receipt. You will need to present it to validate your win if you areselected.*Terms and conditions apply. Open to UAE residents and international visitors. The more receiptsyou upload, the better your chances of winning.Where to Dine for a Chance to Win BigWith 25 iconic venues, Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront offer something for every mood, moment and appetite – all with a chance to win big.

At Yas Marina, mornings begin with smooth brews at Boroughs, while afternoons unfold at culinary gems like Mika, the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand-awarded hotspot. As the sun sets, the scene comes alive – from the stylish buzz of the newly-opened Bla Bla Bar to the electric energy of Iris, Abu Dhabi's go-to glamour spot.

Across the water at Yas Bay Waterfront, the vibes are just as bold. Keep the little ones smiling at Central, while thrill-seekers can dance well into the night at Lock, Stock & Barrel and McCafferty's.Whether you're soaking in poolside beats at Café Del Mar or catching up over picture-perfect pours at EL & N and The Lighthouse, there's a venue - and a vibe - for every kind of diner. And with every bill over AED 100, you're not just dining - you're racing toward the most sought-after experience of the season.Full list of Participating Venues:Yas Marina● Bla Bla Bar● Boroughs● Iris Yas Island● Ishtar● Mika● Stars 'N' BarsYas Bay Waterfront● Art Market● Asia Asia Abu Dhabi

● Barbossa Abu Dhabi● Bua Thai Café● Café del Mar Abu Dhabi● Central● Daikan Izakaya● EL & N London● Hanar● Hunter & Barrel● Lock, Stock & Barrel Abu Dhabi● McCafferty's● Nuri Grill & Bar● Paradiso Abu Dhabi● Pop City● The Lighthouse● Bushra by Buddha-Bar● Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar● Zeera by Buddha-Bar

About Yas MarinaDock. Dine. Discover.Awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association, Yas Marina is now formally one of the most remarkable and environmentally friendly marinas in the world.

Situated on Yas Island, the 227 wet-berth Blue Flag marina comprises an additional 93 dry-berths, with exceptional facilities (including an on-site ADNOC petrol station), amenities and customer service for its members and visitors alike.Yas Marina's on-the-water offering is complimented with 6 world-class licensed restaurants, bars and lounges catering to all taste buds and budgets. Each outlet along the waterside promenade boasts iconic views of the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island hotel and Yas Marina Circuit – home to the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As the sun sets, the family-friendly destination transforms into a buzzing scene of nightlife and entertainment.The beloved lifestyle and leisure hub is also home to premier fitness facilities (including four flood-lit Padel courts, a gym and fitness centre); a physiotherapy clinic; water sports and activities including the Yas Marina Sailing and Rowing Centre, charter boat services, wake surfing and tour operators; a musical water fountain and residential and commercial real estate services.

About Yas Bay WaterfrontOverlooking the sparkling blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, Yas Bay Waterfront is the only destination on Yas Island Abu Dhabi where no two visits are alike as guests indulge in day-to-night dining, entertainment, leisure and wellness experiences. The destination's three-kilometre boardwalk offers unmatched day-to-night experiences, brought to lifethrough an eclectic mix of licensed restaurants, lounges, bars, cafés and wellness and community spaces.

Located on the vibrant Yas Island, the UAE's leading leisure and entertainment destination that is home to award-winning theme parks and an F1 racetrack, Yas Bay Waterfront is set within walking distance of Etihad Arena – the Middle East's largest indoor entertainment venue hosting events year-round, and the five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.Yas Bay Waterfront offers an unparalleled mix of international and homegrown dining concepts such as Paradiso, Hunter & Barrel, The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar, Asia Asia, Lock, Stock & Barrel, EL & N, CENTRAL and Artmarket. Home to the region'sfirst and only Café del Mar beach club and leisure outlets Warehouse gym and TOPSTRETCHING® fitness studio.