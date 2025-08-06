Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Together? Here's What We Know

Mrunal Thakur has been riding a wave of success lately. The actor's latest film, Son of Sardaar 2, opposite Ajay Devgn, has been well-received at the box office. Mrunal, in particular, has been winning hearts for her charming portrayal of Rabia. But it's her off-screen chemistry with a certain South superstar that's drawing even more attention.

Whispers of a budding romance between Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush began after the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere in Mumbai, where Dhanush made a surprising appearance. The two were spotted sharing warm moments at the event, captured in photos and videos that quickly lit up social media. Fans were quick to notice the chemistry, fuelling rumours that something more than friendship might be brewing.

Then came a source-based scoop from News18 Showsha that seemingly confirmed what fans suspected - that the duo are indeed dating. According to the report, they first met at an event in the South during Mrunal's Hyderabad-Mumbai schedule for her upcoming film with Adivi Sesh, Dacoit: A Love Story. Though they're not keen on going public just yet, the source noted that they aren't hiding either, saying,“They're unfazed about going out and about and being spotted.”

In a recent Instagram post, Mrunal shared a heartfelt note after watching her film with fans in theatres, a ritual she's followed since Sita Ramam. While the caption was directed at fans, many believe the emotional high and visible glow might also have something to do with her romantic life. She wrote,“There's no bigger reward for our hard work than feeling your energy live in that moment... I hope it leaves you smiling, laughing, and feeling just a little more full-hearted.” Naturally, fans latched onto the“full-hearted” line.

While neither Mrunal nor Dhanush have addressed the rumours publicly, the buzz continues to grow. Both stars are known to be private about their personal lives.