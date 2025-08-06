Hyundai India Adopts Smart Tech To Boost Manufacturing Efficiency

MENAFN - KNN India)Hyundai Motor India is embracing real-time analytics and advanced digital tools to modernise its manufacturing operations.

According to its latest annual report, the company's Chennai plant now generates over 20 billion data points each year via its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) network, tracked through 200 smart dashboards.

These dashboards offer real-time insights into machinery performance, enabling predictive maintenance and continuous improvement on the shop floor.

IIoT technology has been deployed across seven major units in the Sriperumbudur facility, covering over 86% of critical machinery.

This move is part of Hyundai's broader strategy to build a“Software-Defined Factory” (SDF), integrating AI, digital twin technology, and autonomous robots to create a more flexible and responsive production system.

Hyundai is also exploring cutting-edge tools like generative AI, 5G connectivity, and next-generation digital twins to further automate quality control, improve material selection, and streamline the design-to-production process.

On the sustainability front, Hyundai reported 88% renewable energy adoption in India for FY 2024–25 and is on track to reach RE100 by 2025.

Energy-saving measures such as waste heat recovery and aerogel insulation have been implemented to reduce emissions and improve efficiency.

The company has also boosted localisation efforts, with 1,200 components now locally sourced and 81.7% localisation achieved in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle production.

This supports the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and enhances Hyundai's export capabilities.

To prepare for electric vehicle production, Hyundai has established a battery assembly unit with Mobis India and upgraded several production lines.

Enhancements include AI-based defect detection, AR and VR workforce training, and automation systems for precision tasks.

The report highlights Hyundai's strategic shift towards a smarter, greener, and more resilient manufacturing ecosystem in India.

(KNN Bureau)