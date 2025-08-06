Future Motion Launches The New Onewheel Rally XL, Its Largest And Most Powerful Board Ever

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Rally XL marks a bold new chapter in Onewheel's evolution-a larger, more powerful platform designed to dominate trails, crush commutes, and take on terrain like never before. With a massive 12-inch XL Performance Tire, upgraded power electronics, and an extended stance, Rally XL delivers an unmatched riding experience for those who want to go bigger and ride harder. It is available at Onewheel for immediate shipping out of its California factory and starts at $3,500.

"Rally XL changes everything," said Kyle Doerksen, CEO of Future Motion and inventor of Onewheel. "The larger tire makes the board unbelievably capable-it smooths the roughest terrain, has incredible traction and creates our most stable ridefeel yet. Combine that with 50% more torque and improved range, and you've got the ultimate all-terrain Onewheel experience. Think of it like when mountain bikes sized-up to 29-inch wheels: hard trails became approachable for a lot more riders, and everything became more fun."

Rally XL Hardware Upgrades:



New 12" XL Performance Tire: Trail-optimized tread for superior traction and control

Upgraded Power Electronics: Delivers 50% more torque for instant acceleration and confident hill climbing

Next-Gen Battery Cells: New P50B cells provide 11% more range for extended adventures Extended Rails : Accommodates wider stances and the oversized tire for a rock-solid platform

By the Numbers:



50% More Torque

23% More Tire Volume 11% More Range

Since its first Onewheel launched in 2014, the company's product lineup has grown to include a range of models, including the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Pint S, Onewheel XR Classic, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with its unique performance capabilities and features.

"Testing this thing has been the most fun we've ever had on a Onewheel," said Jack Mudd, Director of Marketing. "Trail riders are going to love it. Heavier riders, this is your new best friend. And if you're an urban commuter dealing with rough pavement, Rally XL is built to handle anything you throw at it."

About Future Motion, Inc.

Future Motion, Inc. is a pioneer in personal mobility, committed to redefining the future of board sports and micromobility for over a decade. Its flagship product, Onewheel , is a self-balancing single-wheel electric board using sensors to maintain balance and stability. Onewheel delivers the feeling of flow and freedom, allowing riders to control their speed and direction with intuitive leaning motions. Its product lineup includes the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Pint S, Onewheel XR Classic, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with unique performance capabilities and features. Onewheel provides a unique and exhilarating experience that delivers both the thrill of board sports and convenient transportation. It is ideal for recreation, urban commuting, or off-road exploration with its all-terrain capabilities. Onewheel holds over 110 patents for its technology and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. It proudly designs and manufactures its products in the United States. Learn about Onewheel and shop products at Onewheel , and learn more about the Onewheel Racing League at Onewheelracing .

