Edge Delta Partners With Wiz To Enhance Cloud Security And Observability For Joint Customers

SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Delta , the leader in modern observability, today announced its partnership with Wiz and upcoming participation in the Wiz Integration Network (WIN) . This strategic collaboration will enable Edge Delta and Wiz to deliver complementary capabilities that empower organizations to optimize and secure their cloud environments.

The partnership brings together Wiz's industry-leading cloud security platform with Edge Delta's intelligent telemetry pipelines , allowing joint customers to gain deeper insights, accelerate threat detection, and improve operational efficiency. By intelligently controlling, enriching, and routing data to the right destinations, Edge Delta ensures that security teams can leverage the full power of Wiz's platform while optimizing costs and performance.

"We're thrilled to partner with Wiz and to collaborate within the Wiz Integration Network," said Ozan Unlu, Founder & CEO at Edge Delta. "Our shared vision of enabling organizations to confidently operate and secure their cloud environments makes this partnership a natural fit. Together, we will deliver solutions that help customers maximize visibility, reduce complexity, and respond to risks faster."

As part of this partnership, Edge Delta will work closely with Wiz to develop and release new integrations that:



Streamline security data flows for faster threat detection and response.

Enhance contextual insights by automatically correlating observability and security data. Improve scalability and cost efficiency for modern cloud-native environments.

The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to providing organizations with secure, scalable, and future-proof solutions .

For more information about the Edge Delta platform, visit .

About Edge Delta

Edge Delta is a modern observability platform that gives teams end-to-end control and visibility over their observability and security data. Edge Delta's intelligent telemetry pipelines standardize and enrich data, route it to observability platforms, SIEMs, and archives, and provide a clear view into how data streams are configured, all in real time. By leveraging automation and advanced analytics, Edge Delta empowers teams around the world to optimize their operations, improve performance, and reduce costs associated with growing volumes of observability and security data.

About Wiz

Wiz is the leading security platform that connects to all major cloud and code environments, helping teams stay ahead of cyber threats. Organizations around the world trust Wiz to quickly identify, prioritize, and remove risks across everything they build and run in the cloud.

SOURCE Edge Delta

