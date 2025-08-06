Trademo Launches Tradescreen: AI Platform To Digitize Trade Documents And Automate Compliance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Yanjka Regan, IBMPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trademo , a global leader in AI-powered trade intelligence and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of TradeScreen , an intelligent platform that automates document digitization, regulatory screening, and risk analysis for cross-border trade.Built for banks, insurers, logistics firms, exporters, ports and customs authorities, TradeScreen replaces fragmented tools and manual reviews with a unified system that processes trade documents, performs 1,000+ compliance checks, and delivers real-time risk scores with audit trails.“TradeScreen addresses one of the biggest pain points in global trade, manual, error-prone document checks across disconnected systems. We've built a single platform that delivers accuracy, speed, and transparency for teams handling trade finance, logistics, or compliance,” said Shalabh Singhal, Founder & CEO of Trademo.“With the scale and complexity of today's global trade, automation is no longer optional,” added Devesh Khandelwal, Chief Product Officer at Trademo.“TradeScreen brings structure to unstructured documents, surfaces red flags in real time, and helps teams act faster, with confidence.”Key Capabilities of TradeScreen1. Document Digitization & ClassificationAutomatically identifies and classifies trade documents like LCs, Invoices, BoLs, Certificates of Origin, and SWIFT messages. Supports multi-page uploads via API, SFTP, or drag-and-drop.2. Data Extraction & ValidationUses AI and vision models to extract fields from poor-quality, scanned, and handwritten documents in over 50 languages, turning them into structured data.3. 1,000+ Built-In Compliance Checks- Covers international rules and red flags across:- UCP 600 / ISBP 821 / URC verification- Dual-use and restricted goods screening- AML and sanctions checks (parties, banks, vessels)- TBML and financial crime risk detection- Maritime sanctions and ownership analysis4. Dynamic Risk ScoringEach transaction receives a real-time risk score based on checks, historical patterns, and contextual factors, along with clear reasoning and audit logs.5. Workflow AutomationEnables maker-checker workflows, approvals, and escalations. Reduces manual errors and improves decision speed by up to 75%.Why It MattersIn a world of increasing sanctions, regulatory scrutiny, and trade fraud, outdated manual processes can't keep up. TradeScreen offers:- Faster LC and document approvals for banks- Accurate documentation and risk detection for logistics- Real-time screening for customs and regulatory teams- Reduced false positives and faster resolutions for compliance teamsProven Impact- A leading trade finance bank doubled throughput and cut manual review effort by 75%- A logistics provider reduced customs delays by 60% through accurate sanctions and goods screeningAvailabilityTradeScreen is now available for enterprise deployments.Get a demoAbout TrademoTrademo Technologies Inc is a global trade AI company that provides multiple stakeholders in global trade with unparalleled visibility, compliance, and risk management solutions. Trademo's proprietary global supply chain knowledge graph(TrademoKG) is powered by open-source intelligence from thousands of authoritative data sources and billions of data points. These data points include customs declarations, shipping data, satellite Data, AIS Data, vessel data, web footprints, global tariffs & duties, FTAs, import/export controls, export licenses, key personnel & ownership, company financials, and company legal information.Trademo serves importers, exporters, logistics providers, trade finance banks, insurance companies, insurance brokers, and regulatory bodies. Trademo helps in the digitization of trade processes, financial crime prevention, compliance with global trade regulations, global supply chain visibility, multi-tier supply chain mapping, and border security solutions.

