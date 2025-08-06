Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Condemns Israeli Settler Attack on Diplomats

Russia Condemns Israeli Settler Attack on Diplomats


2025-08-06 09:35:02
(MENAFN) A Russian diplomatic vehicle was assaulted by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank last week, resulting in technical harm, according to Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova on Tuesday.

The car was transporting members of Russia’s diplomatic mission assigned to the Palestinian Authority, who also maintain accreditation with Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

The episode occurred on July 30 in the vicinity of the unauthorized Israeli outpost of Giv’at Asaf, positioned east of Ramallah and around 20 kilometers north of Jerusalem.

Russia deems the attack a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Zakharova stated.

She criticized the Israeli military for their failure to intervene in the situation, calling their lack of response “particularly puzzling.”

“The Israeli Defense Force soldiers didn’t even bother to try and stop the attackers’ aggressive actions,” she asserted.

“We regard this incident as a blatant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” Zakharova reiterated, noting that the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv has submitted an official protest note to the Israeli administration.

In the previous month, the Kremlin reaffirmed its stance that the resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must involve the establishment of a Palestinian state coexisting with Israel.

“Russia has always adhered to a two-state solution as the basis for resolving the Palestinian issue,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov informed journalists.

MENAFN06082025000045017167ID1109893430

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search